Wiim’s new Amp Ultra goes above and beyond its amplified streamers

Table of Contents

For those seeking the ultimate all-in-one network music streamer and two-channel stereo amplifier, Wiim might just have exactly what you want. Its new Wiim Amp Ultra, which debuts at the High End Munich 2025 show alongside its first wireless speaker (Wiim Sound) and Wiim Sub Pro wireless subwoofer, appears to be the company’s award-winning Wiim Ultra, but packed with 100 watts of amplification and internal components that exceed the capabilities of Wiim’s current Wiim Amp, Amp Pro, and Vibelink Amp, plus Dolby Digital decoding — a first for the Wiim lineup.

Much like the Wiim Sound and Wiim Sub Pro, the company hasn’t released pricing or availability for the Amp Ultra, saying only that it will be available in Q3 2025 through Amazon and select retail partners. However, given that the Wiim Amp Pro and Vibelink Amp both sell for $299, it’s likely that the Amp Ultra will be more expensive, but by how much is hard to say — especially when tariffs are factored in.

As you can see in these images, the Wiim Amp Ultra bears a very strong resemblance to the Wiim Ultra streamer, with a full color, 3.5-inch touchscreen, oversized volume knob/playback button, and a sleek aluminum chassis.

Around the back, the available ports look like a mashup of the Ultra’s digital inputs (HDMI-ARC, optical, USB, and Ethernet), analog inputs (stereo RCA) and the Vibelink Amp’s hybrid speaker terminals.

Unlike the Vibelink Amp, the Amp Ultra picks up an analog subwoofer output, but sadly, it loses one of the Wiim Ultra’s handiest features — the front-facing 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also no dedicated input for turntables. I guess you can’t quite have it all yet.

Inside, the Amp Ultra is nearly a carbon copy of the Vibelink Amp. It uses Post-Filter Feedback Technology (PFFT) with a 32-bit/384kHz ESS ES9039Q2M Sabre DAC and six TI OPA1612 op-amps. However the Amp Ultra get dual TI TPA3255 Class-D amp chips, compared to the Vibelink’s single TPA3255. Like the Vibelink, the Amp Ultra can power a set of 8-ohm speakers with up to 100 watts per channel, and a pair of 4-ohm units with up to 200 watts. In both cases, you can wire up to two speakers per channel.

On the streamer side of the equation, the Amp Ultra offers up all of the usual Wiim goodies, including:

Google Cast

Alexa Cast

DLNA

Spotify Connect

Tidal Connect

In-app access (via the Wiim Home app) to Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Qobuz, and more

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Wi-Fi 6E, two-way Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

Built-in room calibration

Support for hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz

Parametric and graphic EQs

No AirPlay

It’s notable that the Wiim Amp Ultra is now the fourth streaming music product from Wiim that lacks Apple AirPlay support. Neither Wiim nor Apple have offered any explanation, leaving us to guess as to what may have happened since the debut of the Wiim Amp, the last of the company’s streamers to include Apple’s wireless music protocol.

For diehard audiophiles, the absence of AirPlay won’t be a deal-breaker. AirPlay currently uses lossy compression, which deletes some information from audio sources to keep file sizes small. Those who care will choose Google Cast, Tidal Connect, DLNA, or Qobuz and Amazon Music from within the Wiim Home app to get truly lossless audio.

Wiim Voice Remote 2

The Wiim Amp Pro will include Wiim’s new Voice Remote 2, which debuted earlier in 2025. The Apple Sir remote clone, with its all aluminum construtcion is the perfect complement to the Amp Ultra and turns the streamer into an Amazon Alexa speaker via the built-in mic.