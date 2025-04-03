 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Wiim officially reveals its Voice Remote 2 for $39

By
Wiim Voice Remote 2 beside a Wiim Ultra streamer.
Wiim

If you’re a Wiim fan who likes the idea of a voice-enabled remote control, but doesn’t love the plastic remote that the company ships with many of its network music streamers, you now have a slicker, sleeker option. Glimpsed a few days ago, the Wiim Voice Remote 2 is an all-aluminum Bluetooth remote that bears a very strong resemblance to Apple’s Siri Remote. Wiim will begin selling it on its own website and on Amazon for $39 on April 8.

Technically speaking, this is just a cosmetic upgrade. Functionally, the Voice Remote 2 is the same as the Voice Remote that Wiim provides with every Wiim Pro Plus, Wiim Amp, Wiim Amp Pro, and Wiim Ultra. It lets you speak Alexa-powered voice commands when you press the side-mounted mic button, and the d-pad takes care of volume and playback controls.

Wiim Voice Remote 2.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends
Wiim Voice Remote 2.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends
Wiim Voice Remote 2.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

There’s a dedicated set of buttons for muting and input selection, and four numbered buttons that can be assigned your favorite presets using the Wiim Home app.

Recommended Videos

The only thing that the Voice Remote 2 does differently is power. Inside is a rechargeable battery (as opposed to the two AAA batteries required by the first-gen remote). Wiim doesn’t say how long a charge will last as that’s highly dependent on how much you use it, but we do know that it has a 475 mAh capacity and charges fully in one hour via its USB-C port. For comparison, Apple’s current Siri Remote has a 398 mAh capacity.

Related

The new remote can control any of Wiim’s streamers, but not its most recent product, the non-streaming Vibelink Amp (despite the fact that the Voice Remote 2 made its first appearance in some Vibelink press photos). However, Wiim tells me that if your Vibelink is paired with an Ultra, you’d be able to control the overall system through via the remote.

For the moment, Wiim hasn’t indicated if it will include the Voice Remote 2 with any of its existing or future streamers, but it seems like a logical move, especially for the company’s premium offerings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Cambridge Audio hopes for another hit with its new CXN100 network streamer
The Cambridge Audio CXN100 Network Streamer.

Fans of Cambridge Audio's award-winning network music players are about to get a treat, as the British audio maker today launched its CXN100 Network Player, the long-awaited successor to its popular CXN V2. The redesigned player features a completely new DAC capable of handling 32-bit/768kHz, more precise and streamlined processing, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and all new tuning by the company's "engineering magicians." The CXN100 goes on sale today for $1,099.

If you're not sure what a network streamer is or why you'd need one, it's basically one of the best ways to bring all of your digital music, streaming services, local music files, and even internet radio to your hi-fi component system at a very high level of quality. Cambridge Audio's new CXN100 builds on the success of the CXN V2, which Cambridge calls "the champion of network players," with what the company says is a "complete mechanical redesign."

Read more
Wiim Pro Plus streamer targets audiophiles with upgraded DAC
Wiim Pro Plus network music streamer with Bluetooth voice remote.

Fresh off its successes with the Wiim Mini and Wiim Pro, streaming device maker Linkplay is back with the Wiim Pro Plus. The $219 streamer looks identical to the $169 Wiim Pro, but offers several upgrades on the inside designed to make it more appealing to audio connoisseurs. The new streamer, which comes bundled with a voice-capable remote, is available starting August 8 on Amazon.

Like the Wiim Pro, the Wiim Pro Plus is designed to give your analog-only (or even your digital-capable) receiver or powered speakers a streaming upgrade. The small black box has analog inputs and ouputs, as well as two kinds of digital outputs, but the key to its utility is its ability to play music from a huge variety of sources, including streaming music services, your own personal collection of digital music, or (via its analog inputs) older sources like turntables and cassette decks.

Read more
The 2020 Roku Ultra now comes with the 2021 Voice Remote Pro
Roku Voice Remote Pro.

Roku today announced that it's now packaging the Roku Ultra with the Roku Voice Remote Pro
. The former was last updated in 2020, and the latter is the new remote with hands-free voice commands and a rechargeable battery, released in 2021 alongside the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+.

What this is not, any headlines to the contrary, is a new Roku Ultra. It's a new bundle is all, at the same price that Roku Ultra usually retails for, which is $99 (though you often can find it on sale). New bundle, old hardware. Make sense?

Read more