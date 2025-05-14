Wiim debuts the Sub Pro, its first wireless subwoofer

Wiim is on a tear right now. Alongside the reveal of its first wireless speaker, the Wiim Sound, and its new Amp Ultra, the wireless audio company has announced its first wireless subwoofer, the Wiim Sub Pro. It can connect wirelessly (or via a wire) to Wiim’s network music streamers and amps, and the company says its 250-watt class D amp will faithfully reproduce frequencies down to 25Hz without distortion.

Like its other two announcements, Wiim hasn’t given us pricing or specific availability for the Sub Pro, saying only that it will be available starting in Q3 2025 on Amazon and at select retailers.

Inside the glossy, piano black enclosure sits a down-firing, 8-inch driver that moves air through a large horizontal slot that runs right through the cabinet. The overall dimensions are 15.7 x 11.8 x 12.7 inches and it weighs in at 35.2 pounds — almost exactly the same as the first and second-gen Sonos Sub (36.3 pounds).

When used wirelessly with other Wiim components, the Sub Pro gets its audio via Wi-Fi 6E or Bluetooth 5.3. Alternatively, you can give it a more robust network connection via the 10/100 Ethernet jack. With an RCA analog input, you can run the Sub Pro directly from any soundbar or other component that has a dedicated sub output, while still controlling the sub’s settings via the Wiim Home app.

Speaking of the Wiim Home app, it not only provides precise EQ adjustments, crossover tuning, phase control, latency customization, and subwoofer level adjustments, but you can also access Wiim’s “RoomFit” AI-driven room calibration. This option uses your smartphone to take acoustic measurements and then adjusts bass to match room size, speaker placement, and listening position.

I had a chance to hear the Sub Pro in action during a short demo in Markham, Ontario. It was wirelessly paired to a Wiim Amp Pro, which was powering a set of imposing Klipsch floorstanding Reference speakers. Given the Klipsch’s already formidable low-end capabilities, it might not have been the ideal scenario for showing off the Sub Pro’s bass chops, but it nonetheless added impressive amounts of extra oomph.

The demo experienced a few connectivity hiccups, and I’m not entirely sure the room correction feature worked as intended, so I’ll withhold judgement until I can try it in my own home, and with smaller speakers — perhaps the Wiim Sound.

One thing’s for sure: With the Sound, Sub Pro, and Amp Ultra, Wiim is edging ever closer to having a full set of Sonos alternatives in its wireless audio lineup. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Wiim leverage the Sub Pro as it delves deeper into home theater territory.

For those who love deeper specs, here’s the official list: