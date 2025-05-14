 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Wiim debuts the Sub Pro, its first wireless subwoofer

By
Wiim Sub Pro.
Wiim

Wiim is on a tear right now. Alongside the reveal of its first wireless speaker, the Wiim Sound, and its new Amp Ultra, the wireless audio company has announced its first wireless subwoofer, the Wiim Sub Pro. It can connect wirelessly (or via a wire) to Wiim’s network music streamers and amps, and the company says its 250-watt class D amp will faithfully reproduce frequencies down to 25Hz without distortion.

Like its other two announcements, Wiim hasn’t given us pricing or specific availability for the Sub Pro, saying only that it will be available starting in Q3 2025 on Amazon and at select retailers.

Wiim Sub Pro.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Inside the glossy, piano black enclosure sits a down-firing, 8-inch driver that moves air through a large horizontal slot that runs right through the cabinet. The overall dimensions are 15.7 x 11.8 x 12.7 inches and it weighs in at 35.2 pounds — almost exactly the same as the first and second-gen Sonos Sub (36.3 pounds).

Recommended Videos

When used wirelessly with other Wiim components, the Sub Pro gets its audio via Wi-Fi 6E or Bluetooth 5.3. Alternatively, you can give it a more robust network connection via the 10/100 Ethernet jack. With an RCA analog input, you can run the Sub Pro directly from any soundbar or other component that has a dedicated sub output, while still controlling the sub’s settings via the Wiim Home app.

Wiim Sub Pro.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Speaking of the Wiim Home app, it not only provides precise EQ adjustments, crossover tuning, phase control, latency customization, and subwoofer level adjustments, but you can also access Wiim’s “RoomFit” AI-driven room calibration. This option uses your smartphone to take acoustic measurements and then adjusts bass to match room size, speaker placement, and listening position.

Wiim Sub Pro.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

I had a chance to hear the Sub Pro in action during a short demo in Markham, Ontario. It was wirelessly paired to a Wiim Amp Pro, which was powering a set of imposing Klipsch floorstanding Reference speakers. Given the Klipsch’s already formidable low-end capabilities, it might not have been the ideal scenario for showing off the Sub Pro’s bass chops, but it nonetheless added impressive amounts of extra oomph.

Related

The demo experienced a few connectivity hiccups, and I’m not entirely sure the room correction feature worked as intended, so I’ll withhold judgement until I can try it in my own home, and with smaller speakers — perhaps the Wiim Sound.

One thing’s for sure: With the Sound, Sub Pro, and Amp Ultra, Wiim is edging ever closer to having a full set of Sonos alternatives in its wireless audio lineup. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Wiim leverage the Sub Pro as it delves deeper into home theater territory.

Wiim Sub Pro.
Wiim

For those who love deeper specs, here’s the official list:

  • 250-watt class-D digital amplifier
  • Driver size: 8 inches
  • Sensitivity: 104 dB SPL, 1W@1m
  • Frequency Range: 25-200 Hz, +/-3 dB for 30-200Hz
  • Max Power: 250 watts, THD @1%
  • Analog RCA mono input
  • 10-band parametric EQ
  • Automatic room correction
  • Adjustable crossover frequency, level, phase, and latency
  • Wi-Fi 6E, 250b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz triple bands
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with BT LE audio
  • Ethernet, 10M/100 Mbps
Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…

Editors’ Recommendations

Wiim’s new amplified streamer mimics the Sonos Amp, for $299
Wiim Amp in space grey.

Wiim Amp in space grey. Wiim

Wiim's newest product, the Wiim Amp, is an amplified wireless network music player that bears a strong resemblance to the Sonos Amp, both in function and form. However, in typical Wiim fashion, it costs far less than Sonos' amplified player. At just $299, and available in silver and space grey colors, it's less than half the price of the Sonos Amp. You can buy the Wiim Amp on Amazon starting November 22.

Read more
Wiim Pro Plus streamer targets audiophiles with upgraded DAC
Wiim Pro Plus network music streamer with Bluetooth voice remote.

Fresh off its successes with the Wiim Mini and Wiim Pro, streaming device maker Linkplay is back with the Wiim Pro Plus. The $219 streamer looks identical to the $169 Wiim Pro, but offers several upgrades on the inside designed to make it more appealing to audio connoisseurs. The new streamer, which comes bundled with a voice-capable remote, is available starting August 8 on Amazon.

Like the Wiim Pro, the Wiim Pro Plus is designed to give your analog-only (or even your digital-capable) receiver or powered speakers a streaming upgrade. The small black box has analog inputs and ouputs, as well as two kinds of digital outputs, but the key to its utility is its ability to play music from a huge variety of sources, including streaming music services, your own personal collection of digital music, or (via its analog inputs) older sources like turntables and cassette decks.

Read more
What is Sonos? The good, the bad, and the future of wireless audio
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.

When it comes to wireless audio, there's one brand that dominates the landscape: Sonos. It feels like it's been around forever, and in a way, it has. The company practically created the wireless audio category when it launched its first products in 2002, and many still consider it to be the gold standard.

And yet, in May 2024 the company experienced a massive catastrophe. A rushed update to the Sonos software rendered many of its products unusable, while also removing some of its customers' favorite features. A company-wide effort to fix the problems ensued. Eight months later, things still weren't back to normal, and the company's board fired long-time CEO Patrick Spence in January 2025.

Read more