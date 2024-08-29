Legendary cymbal brand Zildjian dives into headphones

Even folks who have never picked up a pair of drumsticks probably know the name Zildjian — or at least, they probably recognize the company’s distinctive script-like logo. It’s emblazoned on every Zildjian cymbal, making it pretty hard to miss in hundreds (if not thousands) of music videos. Now, for the first time, you’ll find it emblazoned on the side of wireless headphones thanks to the company’s Alchem-e Perfect Tune, a $400 set of noise-canceling cans that can be personalized to your hearing.

The new headphones — available in three colors — share the same Alchem-e branding as the company’s first electronic drum kit, which launched earlier this year, starting at $4,500.

Inside the earcups sit 40mm drivers, which boast an impressive frequency response of 8Hz-40kHz — far greater than human hearing, and low enough for some serious sub-bass effects. Volume and playback are controlled via an oversized knob, that would look at home on a guitar amp.

Zildjian claims the Alchem-e Perfect Tune will get up to 45 hours of battery life with ANC enabled.

In addition to Bluetooth 5.3, with SBC and AAC codecs, you can plug into analog sources via the included 3.5mm cable. The analog port sits at the end of one of the left earcup’s forks, an unusual location, which might help prevent cable noise entering the earcups.

In keeping with its history in percussion, Zildjian has designed the Alchem-e Perfect Tune with three dummer-friendly features: an easily replaceable set of ear cushions, a replaceable headband liner, and special noise-canceling setting called “Play-along” that lets in enough sound that you can hear your drums, while still blocking out other frequencies.

The Alchem-e look pretty beefy and their weight supports that impression. At 12.5 ounces, they’re just one ounce lighter than the Apple AirPods Max — one of the heaviest wireless headphones on the market.

Sound personalization happens inside the Zildjian app, along with EQ and ANC adjustments.

Inside the box, Zildjian includes the headphones, a soft, silicone carry case, a USB-C charging cable, a 3.5mm cable, and a 1/4-inch adapter.

Zildjian hasn’t indicated if the Alchem-e Perfect Tune supports Bluetooth multipoint, but it would be surprising if they didn’t.