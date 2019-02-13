Digital Trends
Smart Home

Abode Systems taps HelloTech for professional security system installations

Clayton Moore
By

Most security system manufacturers rely on in-house help to sell and install security systems but the advent of smart home tech has seen an increase in the number of do-it-yourself installations available. Now it looks like Palo Alto, California-based Abode Systems is working both sides of the street by offering both user-managed installations as well as a new partnership with Los Angeles-based tech support firm HelloTech to send professional technicians to customers’ homes to install their home security equipment.

Abode’s DIY security kit has been on the market for a few months now and the company recently upgraded its smart home gateway, adding optional 4G cellular backup connectivity and enhanced Z-Wave functionality, all in an effort not only to “future-proof” its products but also to tap into more of the multi-billion-dollar smart home technology market.  The new partnership with HelloTech should enhance the company’s customer base nicely, enabling Abode not only to reach technophobes and other customers who might mistrust the company’s security technology but also those for whom the technical process of installation is just too burdensome.

“Abode is thrilled to partner with HelloTech and extend its premium in-home installation services to customers nationwide,” said Chris Carney, Abode co-founder & CEO, in a release. “Our customers can still choose to install the system on their own or, for a white-glove experience, have one of HelloTech’s experts install and configure their system for them to tie together all aspects of their smart home and security needs. We’re excited for what the future holds, as we work together to help users expand their systems to new connected home device categories and drive interoperability forward for the industry.”

Abode customers who are interested in adding professional installation provided by HelloTech will have the option to add the service during the checkout process on the Abode website. Preferred appointment times will be available for selection and confirmation by HelloTech. The installation services will be available nationwide starting in February and services will be automatically matched with each sold system on a geographic basis. The cost for installation varies by system, according to a release by Abode, but are expected to start around $100.

“The Abode line is a natural fit and addition to the portfolio of smart home installation services offered by HelloTech,” said Greg Steiner, CEO of HelloTech, in the release. “The Abode system features deep integrations with a large number of products we already offer installation services for, such as video doorbells and smart thermostats, and most importantly, delivers whole home security and home automation in one powerful solution.”

The new Abode System installation services facilitated by HelloTech will begin with what the companies call “do-it-for-me installation services,” followed by plans to expand and introduction additional service and support features in the future.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Eero WiFi System review
Smart Home

Amazon to add home mesh router maker Eero to its smart home ecosystem

Amazon will acquire the Eero mesh Wi-Fi router system brand. After the deal clears regulatory hurdles, Amazon will own another piece of a complete smart home package. Eero's Wi-Fi infrastructure covers the whole house with fast internet.
Posted By Bruce Brown
august white limited smart lock 2e0a6190 3
Smart Home

August celebrates No. 1 ranking with white, limited-edition smart lock

One billion lock operations is a pretty huge milestone for a smart home manufacturer and the top-selling brand, August, is celebrating by releasing a limited edition version of its classic smart lock - in white.
Posted By Clayton Moore
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Is your Keurig not working properly? Here's how to descale your coffee machine

Here's how to descale a Keurig in your home or office. When scale builds up inside a Keurig, the coffeemaker might start more slowly and struggle to properly pour a cup of coffee. Use these tips to address the issue.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Smart Home

Need to dry your locks? Here are the best hairdryers in every price range

Whether your hair is straight, wavy, long, or short, a hairdryer can make life easier (and get you dry quickly). Here are some of the best hairdryers on the market, with different price points.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
ecovacs deebot 711 review feat
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on robot vacuums in time for Valentine’s Day

Treat yourself this Valentine's Day to smart home tech that will make your life so much easier. Amazon is slashing the prices on robot vacuums like our recommended favorite Ecovacs Deebot N79S. Ditch the cables with a self-cleaning robot…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon buys whole foods market
Smart Home

Amazon’s Whole Foods raises hundreds of prices, from ice cream to soap

Whole Foods Market raised prices on hundreds of items, citing higher ingredient, packaging, and transportation costs. When Amazon bought Whole Foods, the promise of lower prices attracted customers; that glow may diminish with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eight sleep introduces pod smart mattress the image 8
Smart Home

Eight Sleep’s Pod bed keeps you cool (or warm) and tells you how you’re sleeping

Americans are chronically sleep deprived and startup Eight Sleep wants to change that. The company recently announced The Pod, a biometric-tracking, temperature-regulating smart mattress.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart home speaker is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
funny things to ask alexa devices
Smart Home

With new blueprints, Amazon empowers anyone to create Alexa skills in minutes

Amazon launched new tools called Skills Blueprints last year to empower more users to create and publish Alexa Skills and is now fine-tuning the tools, adding more customization as well as live and recorded audio.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 4
Smart Home

Lowe’s offers Presidents Day bargains on Samsung appliances, Nest, and Dyson

Anticipating the demand for DIY makeovers, Lowe's Presidents' Day sale has deals on popular products from Dyson, Nest, and Samsung. If you're shopping for a vacuum cleaner, a stainless steel fridge, or home security devices, head to Lowe's.
Posted By Bruce Brown