Abode System’s home security solutions to get major upgrade in 2018 with Iota

Abode Systems‘ nifty DIY home security system was the subject a deep-dive review from Digital Trends. Now, the company is offering a major upgrade with the launch of an all-in-one, do-it-yourself security system called “Iota” that offers big improvements to the company’s first starter kit.

The new Iota DIY security system will be on display during CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week. It will ship to customers during the first quarter of 2018.

Iota’s most noticeable improvement is a full HD resolution camera that allows subscribers to see and hear what’s going on in their home, 24/7. The camera’s integrated infrared LEDs even provide night vision capability.

The cylindrical gateway is equipped with a built-in 1080p camera, and live video can be accessed anytime via the Abode website, Apple Home app, Siri, or Abode’s Android or iOS app. In the event of an alarm, the security system will automatically upload clips to the Abode timeline, regardless of which plan subscribers have chosen. Video clips can also be triggered by other events inside the home, such as unlocking the front door, kids arriving home, the delivery of packages, and more.

The onboard Wi-Fi and Ethernet allow customers to take advantage of wireless networking, as well as plug directly into their home router. Abode’s Iota platform also includes a home automation system with native support for a wide variety of smart home devices. The kit offers greater connectivity than previous builds from Abode, and features support for Apple Homekit and integration across Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, Z-Wave and Zigbee. The platform enables subscribers to connect to devices including smoke detectors, connected lighting, garage door openers, smart locks, and other appliances.

Iota’s integrated battery backup ensures the system stays connected for 10-plus hours in the event of a power outage, and the company offers optional 4G/LTE cellular backup protection as well.

DIY smart home enthusiasts will appreciate Iota’s capabilities for customization. The kit’s RF connectivity supports hundreds of smart home devices out the box, including native app support for major brands like Nest and Ecobee, as well as local, direct integration for Philips Hue and LIFX.

Like its previous product, Iota is being offered on a subscription model, albeit with some new options. In addition to monthly and annual plans, the company has created short-term plans in three-day and seven-day increments for vacations and business trips. There’s no word yet on pricing for Iota but Abode Systems’ previous build was offered in a free basic plan, as well as more robust packages that included a 3G cellular backup connection and up to 90 days of storage for $10 to $30 per month.

The Palo Alto, California-based startup was founded in 2014 by former ADT executive Christopher Carney and solar entrepreneur Brent Franks. A Kickstarter campaign in 2015 helped launch the company.