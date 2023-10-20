 Skip to main content
Is an Ecobee Smart Security subscription worth it?

Jon Bitner
By

Aside from offering some of the best smart thermostats on the market, Ecobee is also a provider of smart home security systems. And like most home security systems, you’ll need a monthly membership to make the most out of your gadgets. But is an Ecobee Smart Security subscription worth it? Here’s a look at the two different plans available to customers, along with which homes will benefit from each plan.

What is Ecobee Smart Security Standard?

Ecobee security products on a white platform.
Ecobee

Ecobee Smart Security Standard costs $5 per month or $50 per year. It doesn’t offer professional monitoring, but does save videos for one camera for up to 30 days. It also benefits from arm and disarm assistance, smart motion and entry alerts, smoke alarm detection, freeze detection, and the ability to control the system from your smartphone app.

This is an ideal subscription for small households with a single camera. If you have more cameras (or want professional monitoring), you’ll need to step up to the Complete Plan.

What is Ecobee Smart Security Complete?

An Ecobee sensor on a table.
Ecobee

The Ecobee Smart Security Complete costs $10 per month or $90 per year. It’s the most advanced plan offered by Ecobee, offering everything found on the Standard Plan, plus the following:

  • 24/7 professional monitoring
  • Data routed directly to 911
  • Faster emergency response
  • The possibility of saving on your home insurance
  • The ability to save videos for all the cameras in your home for up to 30 days.

This is the recommended plan for homes with multiple cameras or families that want a professionally monitored system. Using Ecobee’s RapidSOS monitoring system, a specialist will call dispatch assistance when it’s required. The system covers more than 94% of the U.S. population, with new emergency centers being added regularly.

Should I get an Ecobee Smart Security membership?

Yes, if you want to get the most out of your Ecobee Smart Security system, a Smart Security membership is all but required. Thankfully, purchasing most products in the Ecobee catalog will get you a free trial of the service — and you’ll never be forced to sign a contract, allowing you to leave the plan without paying a penalty.

All Ecobee customers should at least pick up the Standard Plan so they can save their recordings. If your home consists of multiple cameras, the Complete Plan is an easy recommendation. The Complete Plan is one of the cheapest ways to get professional monitoring in your home, with many other companies charging upwards of $20 per month for the sought-after feature.

Looking for an alternative to Ecobee? Check out Ring, which offers three different monthly subscription plans, one of which,Ring Protect Pro, comes with professional monitoring and access to the useful Alexa Guard Plus feature. It’s a bit more expensive than Ecobee Complete at $20 per month, but it’s a great alternative if your home is already equipped with a Ring Video Doorbell.

For other options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best DIY home security systems. Along with Ring, this includes picks from ADT and SimpliSafe.

