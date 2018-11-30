Digital Trends
Smart Home

Next year, Airbnb could change how houses are designed and built

Clayton Moore
By

Boy, if you thought Airbnb was effective at disrupting the hotel industry, just wait until they design and build your next house.

Airbnb founder Joe Gebbia announced through a release and a wide-ranging interview with Fast Company that his company’s next trick will be a venture called “Backyard,” whose purpose is designing and building houses — more than likely in strange new ways that we’ve never really seen before.

“With Backyard, we’re using the same lens through which Airbnb was envisioned — the potential of space — and applying it more broadly to architecture and construction,” Gebbia said.

airbnb backyard homes

The initiative falls under the umbrella of Samara, Airbnb’s futuristic research and development division. Airbnb describes the project as “an endeavor to design and prototype new ways of building and sharing homes.”

If Backyard’s houses are designed to be shared from the ground up, it means they have to be built to be flexible to the needs of different occupants, meaning spaces that are adaptable and can be reconfigured to each person’s changing needs. The models already appear to feature modular floor plans, which would definitely lend themselves to modern prefabricated housing technology, and even interchangeable roofs. Smart, adaptable, and affordable would be a neat hat trick.

That is when you have to ask yourself what homes around the world are shared more than any other structure, up to and including hotels? Those would be homes that are meant to be listed on Airbnb.

In terms of vertical integration as well as diversification of its business, it’s kind of genius. Airbnb almost instantly becomes both a producer and a marketplace for selling homes and putting them on their own digital platform. Still, others think Backyard might be a means to take advantage of California’s new Accessory Dwelling regulations, which permit tiny homes in places like backyards.

airbnb backyard homes joe gebbia
Joe Gebbia in a Backyard prototype dwelling.

Samara has already started assembling a team of architects, designers, and engineers to start designing and assembling prototype units. Gebbia told Fast Company that he envisioned the first wave of test units going public in 2019 but that it was too early to estimate a ballpark cost for each unit.

“Backyard investigates how buildings could utilize sophisticated manufacturing techniques, smart-home technologies and gains vast insight from the Airbnb community to thoughtfully respond to changing owner or occupant needs over time,” Gebbia told Fast Company. “Backyard isn’t a house, it’s an initiative to rethink the home. Homes are complex, and we’re taking a broad approach — not just designing one thing, but a system that can do many things.”

When we interviewed author and journalist Leigh Gallagher about her book on Airbnb last year, she said that Gebbia is always looking for a nebulous idea he calls, “The thing after,” meaning an idea so radically different that it’s not even in the same category as Airbnb itself.

“The thing after” may be coming soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
yves bhar tiny homes californa 5be5bd5d0d7c670bc01358f4 1920 1212 copy
Smart Home

Design visionary aims to squeeze $300K tiny homes into Silicon Valley backyards

Designer Yves Béhar is taking advantage of new California laws that allow for the building and placement of secondary housing units on existing parcels by designing tiny homes that can be built in six weeks for less than $300,000.
Posted By Clayton Moore
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals extended

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
second hand smart speakers could be spying on you amazon alexa watching over
Smart Home

A study says that smart speakers aren’t offering privacy, and it’s our fault

A new study out from the University of Michigan took a deep dive into the habits and attitudes of both smart speaker users and those who purposefully avoid them and the study's revelations about privacy are surpising.
Posted By Clayton Moore
instacart beats amazon whole foods delivery cost home grocery 677x450
Smart Home

Instacart’s Whole Foods home deliveries now cost less than Amazon Prime’s

If your only reason to subscribe to Amazon Prime is for low-cost grocery home deliveries from Whole Foods, Instacart is now a better deal. Instacart's annual membership fee and delivery charges for orders under $35 undercut Prime prices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
arlo utra security camera 04 beauty shot spotlight
Smart Home

Arlo aims to up the ante with new flagship 4K wireless security camera

Arlo Technologies makes some of the best security cameras we ever tested but its new flagship 4K security camera, the Arlo Ultra, could just outpace the company's already popular security cameras.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best tech gifts under 50 echo dot 3rd gen image
Smart Home

Here are all the ways you can still get a free Echo Dot

There are still all sorts of ways to score a free Amazon Echo Dot before the holidays are upon us. Here are some great bundles that come with a free Echo Dot smart speaker included.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 review
Deals

The best Cyber Monday vacuum deals are still available

Looking for a great deal on a vacuum cleaner? We have the best extended Cyber Monday deals on robot vacuums, bagless vacuums, and upright vacuums. Check out our collection of Cyber week vacuum deals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Apple Music hits the Amazon Echo. Is the cold war over?

It's about time. Amazon and Apple seem to have called a truce as Amazon agrees to add Apple Music to an ever-growing line of streaming music services on its Echo smart speakers that includes competitors like Spotify.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Deals

Today’s best Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Beats, Bose, and more

We dove deep into the latest savings from the retail giant and have come back to you with the best ones on the market. Find Apple iPads, Bose headphones, 4K TVs, Roombas, and more with the best Cyber Week deals for Thursday, November 29.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen