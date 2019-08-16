Smart Home

Amazon and Walmart match lower prices on Echo Dot and Google Home Mini

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon and Walmart just resumed their price competition on the entry-level smart speakers for the Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart home ecosystems. Following September’s Prime Day 2019 price war between the two giant retailers and their championed smart home devices, both merchants reverted to full pricing. Now the price cuts have started again, with 40% discounts on the third-generation Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini.

We track the best discounts on smart home devices sold by Amazon and Walmart to save you the time and effort. Whether you are starting a new smart home setup, building out an existing configuration, or want to buy Google Home Minis or Echo Dots as gifts, these two deals can help you save $20 each.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $20 off

1 of 3
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring floodlight camera hd with echo dot 4
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
amazon lowers echo dot price adds free smart plug 3rd gen 1000x662

The Echo Dot, in its various versions, has the best-selling smart speaker in the world for several years. The Dot’s continued prominence is due in no small measure to the success of the Amazon Echo smart home platform. Amazon sells a wide range of its own brand smart home devices. Most third-party smart home device manufacturers consider Alexa-compatibility a must-have checkbox feature.

The Dot doesn’t give up any smart home control or independent device voice functionality to the other, more costly, Echo smart speakers and smart displays. You can use the Dot to ask Alexa to set timers and alarms, play your favorite music, answer questions, play games, tell jokes and stories, and manage an array of compatible smart home devices.

Normally priced at $50, the third-generation Echo Dot is just $30 during this sale. If you want one or more units of this entry level but very powerful Amazon Echo smart speaker, this is a great opportunity to save.

Buy Now

Google Home Mini — $20 off

1 of 3
Best Smart Home Google Home Mini
best google home deal nest bundle mini vs amazon echo dot mem2
top tech stories google home mini
Dan Baker/Digital Trends.com

Like the Echo Dot, the Google Home Mini smart speaker is the low-key, lowest-price device to get started with the Google Nest smart home platform. Just say “Hey, Google” to begin using voice commands for Google search, to ask any question imaginable, request a single track or a playlist, make voice calls, access a foreign language translator, or give instructions to Google Nest smart home devices.

Usually $49, Walmart dropped the Google Home Mini to $29 for this sale. If you’re looking for an inexpensive entry point for Google Assistant-managed smart home devices, here’s your chance to buy one or stock up on several units at a significant discount.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

These fraudulent Android apps were downloaded 8 million times
samsung galaxy home uphill battle coming soon
Opinion

Is it still coming? The Samsung Galaxy Home has an uphill battle

The absence of the Samsung Galaxy Home during Samsung's Unpacked event for the Note 10 makes you wonder more about the future of this Bixby powered smart speaker. Samsung says they're continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior…
Posted By John Velasco
65inch lg um6900 4k tv deal 65 inch uhd smart
Deals

This 65-inch LG 4K ultra HD smart TV is down to only $580 on Walmart today

LG is the maker of our pick for the best TV in 2019. If you want the same picture performance at an affordable price, check out the 65-inch LG UM6900 4K UHD smart TV. You can get it from Walmart at only $580 today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ihome zenergy connected alarm clocks img 20160804 125950
Buying Guides

Back to school smart home gadgets under $50 for your dorm

Today’s students are accustomed to a high-tech lifestyle, which they'll want to maintain when they start college. But they're also strapped for cash, so these back to school smart home gadgets under $50 for the dorm are perfect!
Posted By John Velasco
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Samsung’s 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart UHD TV gets a huge $102 discount on Amazon

If you're thinking about getting a 4K TV, the Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is discounted by 20% at Amazon. Order now for only $398 instead of $500, and enjoy a huge $102 savings.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0024
Deals

Walmart kicks off an awesome deal on the Vizio D-Series 65-inch 4K TV

Vizio has a solid reputation for making good 4K TVs at prices that won’t break the bank, and the well-established D-Series is an example of that. Walmart has a deal on the 65-inch version, dropping its price to just $480.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy black friday early deals ring video doorbell pro and chime bundle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle

If you are looking to add security to your front door, check out Best Buy's offer on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle. This deal lets you save $100 on one of the best video doorbells on the market.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Qualcomm 5G at CES 2019
Mobile

It’s 2025. How has 5G changed our lives? We asked experts to predict the future

2025 is the year that mobile carriers say 5G goes mainstream. How will the technology change, revolutionize, or make obsolete the things we do today? We asked futurists to give us an idea of our future 5G connected world.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Frigidaire FGIP2468UD dishwasher review
Product Review

Frigidaire FGIP2468UD dishwasher review

This Frigidaire dishwasher has a lot of pros, including the ability to run quietly and impressive cleaning capabilities. But do they come at a price? Read our review to find out how it stacks up.
Posted By Joni Blecher
Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Review
Product Review

You can’t ask for more in a budget robot vacuum with the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

If you're looking to get your first robot vacuum without breaking the bank, then the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX is worth considering with its Wi-Fi connectivity, Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa integration, strong cleaning performance, and sleek…
Posted By John Velasco
Hello Fresh vs. Blue Apron
Smart Home

Hello Fresh vs. Blue Apron: Which service is better, cheaper, and tastier?

These days, you have several meal-delivery services to choose from if you don't have hours to slave over a hot stove. We compared two of the bigger competitors: Hello Fresh vs. Blue Apron.
Posted By Erika Rawes
foxconn factory
Smart Home

Foxconn interns reportedly work long hours to produce Amazon Alexa products

A recent report from the Chinese Labor Watch said that student interns are forced to work long hours without rest in order to meet Amazon Echo production goals at the Foxconn factory in China.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
upgraded ecovacs deebot ozmo models vacuum and mop with multi floor mapping 920 02 1
Smart Home

New Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo models vacuum and mop with multi-floor mapping

Ecovacs Robotics launched two new robotic home floor care models. The Deebot Ozmo 920 and Deebot Ozmo 950 add new laser-based navigation and multi-floor mapping capabilities combine robotic vacuuming and mopping for total floor cleaning.
Posted By Bruce Brown
whistle 3 gps pet tracker amazon deal
Deals

Locate a runaway pet with the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker, now $64 on Amazon

A good way to monitor your pet’s movements is through a GPS tracker. A great option is the Whistle 3, which is available on Amazon for only $64 as an early Prime Day deal. It’s normally sold for $80, so you get $16 savings.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
google assistant assignable reminders on hub
Smart Home

Google Assistant’s reminders will soon nag your significant other for you

Let Google take the heat for all that nagging: Google Assistant will soon allow you to assign reminders to others. The feature will roll out to Google Assistant-enabled phones, speakers, and displays over the next few weeks.
Posted By Ed Oswald