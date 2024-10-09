 Skip to main content
Amazon partners with the NFL to launch limited-edition Echo Pops

NFL Echo Pop lineup.
The NFL season is in full swing, with Amazon Prime playing host to Thursday Night Football from now until the Seattle Seahawks face the Chicago Bears on December 26. Airing weekly matchups isn’t the only collaboration between Amazon and the NFL, however, as you’ll now find a new Echo Pop lineup featuring logos from your favorite teams.

Unlike the standard Echo Pop, which is priced at $40, these limited-edition models have been bumped to $60. They certainly look like they’re worth the extra $20, however, as each team has been given its own Echo Dot with an exclusive new design. This includes a licensed NFL faceplate and sleeve, making them all appear much more stylish than the standard version.

Unfortunately, not all 32 teams are available today. Amazon is rolling them out in waves from now through November 19. Here’s a look at the full release schedule:

  • October 15: Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints
  • October 22: Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams
  • October 29: Houston Texans and New York Jets
  • November 5: Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens
  • November 12: Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles
  • November 19:
    • Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Cleveland Browns
    • Chicago Bears
    • Detroit Lions
    • New York Giants
    • Dallas Cowboys
    • Miami Dolphins
    • Green Bay Packers
    • Las Vegas Raiders
    • Kansas City Chiefs
    • Atlanta Falcons
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    • Los Angeles Chargers
    • New England Patriots
    • Buffalo Bills
    • Arizona Cardinals
    • Indianapolis Colts
    • Tennessee Titans
    • Jacksonville Jaguars
    • Carolina Panthers

Aside from their bold new designs, these work just like a regular Echo Pop. Our Echo Pop review gave the affordable device an impressive review, praising it for packing in heaps of features and producing solid audio despite its low price. These limited-edition variants are bound to be popular, so be sure to scoop one up while you can. For more great choices, check out our roundup of the best smart speakers.

