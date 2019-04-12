Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon workers listening to Alexa recordings isn’t a big deal. Here’s why

Kim Wetzel
By
amazon workers listening to alexa recordings 2
Chris DeGraw/Digital Trends

According to a Bloomberg report this week, thousands of Amazon workers are listening to Alexa user recordings every day for quality control purposes and to fine-tune the product. In some cases, they’re listening in during embarrassing or even criminal activities.

My tech-savvy colleagues, some of whom I’ve debated with in the past about the merits of voice assistants (I’m a fan, they are not), were furious.

“See?” they told me after the news broke. “Voice assistants are spying on us.”

These are guys who can talk at length about the benefits of drone technology, the innovations of wireless earbuds, and the features of fancy laptops. They have newer-model cell phones in their pockets and know blockchain and bitcoin better than anyone I know. In other words, they’re tech-savvy guys, and I respect their opinions.

Maybe that’s why they groaned and turned back to their computers when I told them that I didn’t see the problem with Amazon employees listening to conversations.

Why do I feel this way? Well, there are lots of reasons. And while I’m not entirely happy with some of the details of the Bloomberg report (recordings of sexual assault going unreported, for instance), I’m not going to unplug my Alexa devices at home just yet.

I probably need to explain why.

Alexa’s reputation

I get the outrage. I really do. Alexa doesn’t exactly have a stellar track record. There was that time when Alexa recorded a couple talking without them knowing it and then somehow sent the recording to one of their contacts. And then there was the time when Alexa started laughing randomly without prompting. There are other instances when Alexa and other voice assistants have been caught recording when they’re not supposed to, upping the creep factor for a device that many people are already wary of.

But this situation with employees listening to recordings is different, because there is no device malfunction or wrongdoing involved. Alexa didn’t do anything wrong, nor did the employees who are listening to random samples of recordings. Everything and everyone are doing their jobs, whether we feel comfortable with it or not. Here’s why I feel this way.

1. People know that Amazon records the conversations between them and Alexa. And if they don’t, they should

The data being analyzed isn’t recordings taken without the users’ knowledge or consent. It was obtained when users activated the device using the wake word “Alexa.” So, it’s not as though Amazon employees were secretly recording people and then laughing about it in chat rooms.

Amazon affirmed this in a statement to Digital Trends.

It’s not as though Amazon employees were secretly recording people and then laughing about it in chat rooms.

“By default, Echo devices are designed to detect only your chosen wake word (Alexa, Amazon, computer, or Echo),” the spokesperson said. “The device detects the wake word by identifying acoustic patterns that match the wake word. No audio is stored or sent to the cloud unless the device detects the wake word (or Alexa is activated by pressing a button). We have strict technical and operational safeguards, and have a zero-tolerance policy for the abuse of our system. Employees do not have direct access to information that can identify the person or account as part of this workflow. While all information is treated with high confidentiality and we use multifactor authentication to restrict access, service encryption, and audits of our control environment to protect it, customers can delete their voice recordings associated with their account at any time.”

2. It’s reasonable to assume that humans are listening to user recordings to improve Alexa

It’s apparent to me that device owners can expect that Amazon workers are using data gleaned from real-life conversations with voice assistants in order to make the product better. I mean, if you think about it, how else could they possibly improve upon the product? It’s not as though computers can track and analyze computers. There has to be some human involvement, as that’s how machine learning gets better.

amazon workers listening to alexa recordings tap lifestyle
Amazon

In fact, Amazon says on its website that it uses “your requests to Alexa to train our speech recognition and natural language understanding systems.”

Admittedly, having “thousands” of employees listening to “thousands” of recordings daily, as Bloomberg reported, seems like overkill. But the fact that those employees transcribe and annotate the recording before using software to analyze it in order to improve Alexa’s abilities makes sense to me. How else would they improve their product?

3. Voice assistant speaker users have already traded their privacy for convenience

My third point, and perhaps my most controversial, is this: If you choose to have one of these always-listening devices in your house, you’ve already compromised your privacy, whether you like it or not. You’ve already decided that being able to turn off your lights with just a verbal command is worth the tradeoff of having an always-listening device in your home.

Whether you like it or not, technology is tracking us and gathering data.

You’ve switched to the dark side, because even under the best of circumstances, the technology can and will fail. And that failure could manifest in crazy ways, whether it be robotic laughter, random farting noises, or the device recording and even sharing when you don’t want it to. If you believe otherwise, either you don’t understand how voice assistants work, or you’ve placed way too much faith in the technology and/or the companies that collect the information.

If you’re an Alexa speaker owner who is unaware that the device is always listening, perhaps you need to read up on what happens when you say, “Alexa, what’s the weather.” While you’re at it, take a step back and re-evaluate what you do with your phone and what you share on social media. Because whether you like it or not, technology is tracking us and gathering data. And we’ve given them permission to do it. Heck, we’re happily giving personal information away.

Amazon told Digital Trends that privacy of customers is its top concern, and users have the ability to delete recordings at any time (here’s our post on how to do it).

“We only annotate an extremely small number of interactions from a random set of customers in order to improve the customer experience,” Amazon told Digital Trends. “For example, this information helps us train our speech recognition and natural language understanding systems, so Alexa can better understand your requests, and ensure the service works well for everyone.”

Whether we can trust Amazon with our personal information is a discussion for another day. But my point is, if you’re worried about Alexa spying on you, then maybe you shouldn’t have Alexa in your home.

So, will this hurt Amazon Alexa’s popularity? My guess is no. Most likely, it’ll probably just make the Alexa device haters hate even more, while those who own the speakers, those who have already arrived at the conclusion that voice assistants are worth it, shrug their shoulders and say, “so what?”

My colleagues and I will just have to agree to disagree on this one.

Don't Miss

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Which smart speaker is best for you?
amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
Smart Home

Alexa becomes more of a newscaster by giving you more in-depth information

A new report suggests Alexa will soon be able to read long-form news stories to you from major publications including CNN, NPR, Bloomberg, and others. The in-depth reporting will be available in audio and video form.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals 3 2 quart
Smart Home

A dirty air fryer can make foods taste bad. Here's how to clean yours

If you don’t clean your air fryer, it can accumulate smells, and those old flavors can transfer into other foods. Here's how to properly clean and maintain your air fryer in just a few steps.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day duo clean 750 x 500
Deals

Amazon knocks half off the price of Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vac

Amazon sliced its price for the Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vacuum. An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Shark ION F80 includes two rechargeable batteries and charger. Act today to get the Shark ION F80 for under half the list price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Wink Hub 2
Smart Home

Wink Hub has been out of stock almost everywhere for the past few months

The Wink website has listed the Wink Hub and other products as out of stock for months and no new product integrations have been added, leaving some to wonder if the company is still operational.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walmart instant pot lux60 deal 6 in 1 black stainless steel
Deals

Walmart chops the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 black stainless steel 6-in-1

Walmart cut more than a third off the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 6-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker. The perfect size for families, the LUX60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wayfair way day sale event
Deals

Wayfair’s Way Day sale drops prices on appliances, robot vacuums, and more

Wayfair has extended its annual Way Day sale to 36 hours. It officially starts today, April 10 and ends on April 11 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Shop steep savings of up to 80% off can be found across Wayfair's kitchen appliances, vacuums…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
second hand smart speakers could be spying on you amazon alexa watching over
Smart Home

Need to check your blood sugar results or see a doctor? Just ask Alexa

Alexa is capable of a lot of things and saving your life might be next on the list. The intelligent digital assistant has recently acquired a bunch of new skills related to the HIPAA Act of 1996.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon echo second generation deal smart speaker 1000x666
Smart Home

Amazon reportedly has thousands of workers listening to Alexa chats

Amazon says it sometimes uses your spoken requests to help it improve the performance of its Alexa digital assistant, but did you know that teams of humans around the world are reportedly doing some of the listening?
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber eats redesigned app lets you track your order with cute graphics
Smart Home

Uber Eats’ redesigned app lets you track your order with cute graphics

Uber Eats is launching a redesign of its app that uses cute graphics to offer detailed information on the progress of your order. It also brings new features to better handle delays, and offers more ways to contact your courier.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s checkout-free stores are planning to accept customers’ cash

Amazon’s checkout-free grocery stores are making preparations to accept cash. The move comes amid criticism that such cashless stores discriminate against those without a bank account or smartphone.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Smart Home

The best air fryers deliver fried food with a fraction of the calories

An air fryer, when used correctly, can mimic the effects of frying while using just a little bit of oil. You still get that crispy, golden exterior and the fluffy center. Here are the best models.
Posted By Erika Rawes
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Which is better, the original Echo or the Echo Dot? We compare them

Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get, Amazon's Echo or Echo Dot? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes
princeton iot inspector smart home data tool 44405377564 a5d8d1d507 o
Smart Home

Use this tool to see where your smart home devices are sending data

A new seecurity tool developed by researchers at Princeton University can help you track the data being sent from your smart home devices to see where it is being sent and who is using it.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon ring smart lighting pre order deals spotlight white starter kit 2 pack bundle with 4 pathlights 013
Deals

Amazon drops pre-order prices for Alexa-compatible Ring Smart Light starter kit

Amazon dropped the prices for Ring Smart Light Starter Kit bundles a week before the lights start shipping. Smart security cameras and lights turn on automatically and alert homeowners to visitors or intruders.
Posted By Bruce Brown