 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Your favorite sous vide cooker is going subscription

By
An Anova sous vide cooker.
The Anova sous video cooker is moving to a subscription model if you want to use the app along with the hardware. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It’s official: Nothing is sacred. Anonva Culinary is the company behind the popular sous vide devices of the same name. And today in a blog post and an email to customers, it announced that it’s moving to a subscription model.

Here’s the deal: Starting August 21, 2024, anyone who already has downloaded the Anova app and has an account in the Anova app is good to go. You’re grandfathered in. New customers will have to pay $2 a month, or $10 a year, to use the device via the app.

Recommended Videos

For the uninitiated, the Anova Sous Vide cooker is a device that heats and circulates a water bath. Food — say, a steak — is vacuum-sealed in a bag, and then immersed in the water, where it cooks relatively slowly, but also evenly. Because you control the temperature of the water, it’s practically impossible to overcook the food. And all the juices are retained in the meat or in the bag. You then sear the meat (or whatever you’re making) to finish up. It’s relatively easy, and extremely tasty.

Anova says exactly what the subscription fee covers will vary a little bit depending on which model cooker you have. But the broad strokes are this:

  • Manual control via the app, so you can still customize time and temperature that way
  • Updates about cook status on your phone
  • Cooking guides and recipe discovery
  • The ability to save recipies

The move comes about a month after it announced it was shutting down remote connectivity for its original Bluetooth and Bluetooth+ models on September 28, 2025. You’ll still be able to use them locally — as in plug ’em in, turn ’em on, and they’ll work just fine. You just won’t be able to control the devices via the Anova app after that date. (To make up for it, Anova offered owners of those models 50% off a new model, but that discount was only good for a couple weeks and expired on August 1.)

Charging you to use your Anova is the unfortunate (yet logical) next step. “Unfortunately, each connected cook costs us money,” the company said in an email to customers. “So, to continue delivering the exceptional service and innovative recipes you’ve come to expect, we’re introducing a small subscription fee for our app. The new Anova Sous Vide Subscription will allow us to maintain and enhance the app, ensuring it remains a valuable resource for all of our users.”

That’s the bad news. And you can argue that what Anova is doing here actually is the more fair way to go about things. Instead of just raising prices on hardware $10 across the board, you have a choice to pay or not, and to take advantage of the subscription features or not. It’s your call, and the cooker will still work locally via the physical controls.

Or if none of that works for you, you can always sous vide in your dishwasher.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Best espresso machine deals: Nespresso, De’Longhi, Breville
The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine on a kitchen counter.

An Espresso machine is something every coffee lover needs to keep in the kitchen. There are a lot of espresso machine deals and coffee maker deals in general to take advantage of right now, including Keurig deals and Nespresso deals. But espresso machines by other brands are also in play, so we’ve tracked down all of the best espresso machine deals to shop right now. You’ll find them all below, and if you’re looking for some additional savings for the kitchen you can also shop today's air fryer deals, oven deals, and refrigerator deals.
Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine — $49, was $100

The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine offers ultimate affordability when it comes to a quality morning beverage. It is a 3.5-Bar machine that can rapidly and professionally extract four shots of hot espresso in just two minutes. It’s compact and designed for any kitchen, and also goes well in the office, RV, and other smaller spaces. The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine comes with a carafe and a scale for customizing between one and four cups of coffee.

Read more
Best Nespresso deals: cheap espresso machines starting at $140
Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

A great cup of coffee can be easily made at home nowadays, and it’s not as expensive as many people think. There are a lot of great coffee maker deals out there, with Keurig deals and Nespresso deals among the most popular. Here we’re focusing on Nespresso and all of the Nespresso deals worth taking a look at today. There are quite a few of them out there, and we’ve organized all of the details you need in order to save on a new Nespresso machine. Read onward for all of those details, and if you’d like to add some more savings to your kitchen don’t miss out on today’s espresso machine deals, air fryer deals, Ninja Foodi deals, and Instant Pot deals.
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine — $140, was $179

The Inissia Espresso Machine by Nespresso is a good place to start if you’re new to espresso at home. It has a lot of capability yet keeps things somewhat simple. For barista-style flavor and aroma it has a 19-bar high pressure pump, as well as a fast heat-up system that reaches the ideal temperature in just 25 seconds. This espresso machine is fast, compact, and compatible with Nespresso Original espresso capsules for an easy and convenient espresso at any time of the day.

Read more
Get delicious single-serve coffee with this Keurig for $60 — 40% off
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Black.

Nothing says “good morning” and “it’s okay to talk to me now” like a fresh cup of coffee. About as ubiquitous with the start of a new day as eggs and bacon, coffee is the fuel that powers a lot of brains and bodies during those first few hours. As such, it pays to be able to have that steaming beverage as quickly as possible. This is why we’re glad to report that Amazon is offering a great discount on one of the best coffee makers in town:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for only $60. At full price, this model goes for $100.

Read more