This solar-powered security camera is $90 off at Walmart today

Good Deal The Anran 2K Security Camera.
You can’t put a premium on peace of mind, and fortunately, most home security devices are cheaper and easier to install than ever before. This is also a part of the consumer tech marketplace that sees constant ingenuity, resulting in products like the one we’re about to throw the spotlight on:

Right now, when you purchase the Anran 2K Security Camera at Walmart, you’ll only pay $80. At full price, this model sells for $170.

Why you should buy the Anran 2K Security Camera

Every ounce of detail counts when it comes to home surveillance, especially if you’re providing footage or photos to authorities. That’s one of the reasons it’s a no-brainer for us to recommend this Anran 2K outdoor cam. Not only does it deliver crystal-clear 2K 3MP QHD video, but twin spotlights allow the Anran to capture full-color nighttime footage, too. The cam also has an IP66 ingress protection rating, so you’ll have no issues with rainwater causing any problems.

Featuring advanced AI-powered motion detection, you’ll receive instant alerts should a subject be detected. The AI also helps to ensure you won’t get pinged about something as innocuous as a squirrel running up a tree. Oh, and let’s not forget to mention the 10,000mAh built-in battery that you’ll be able to recharge via USB or with an integrated solar panel. Other noteworthy features include local storage and cloud storage options, a robust pan-tilt-zoom system, and two-way audio when using the Anran companion app.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, but considering we’re dealing with a clearance item, it won’t be much longer until the Anran 2K isn’t available anymore. So, if you’ve got the funds and the need for an outdoor cam, save yourself $90 by going with the Anran 2K Security Camera. You should also check out our roundups of the best security camera deals, best home security camera deals, and best Walmart deals for even more home security discounts!

