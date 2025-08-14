 Skip to main content
Apple’s return to AI includes new products and a tabletop robot

Plus a "face" for Siri

Summoning Siri on an iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

What’s happened? Apple’s journey into the AI world has been a bumpy one. The company faced criticism for its failure to deliver on an improved version of Siri after numerous setbacks and delays, but a report late Wednesday afternoon from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests Apple is preparing to make a comeback.

  • Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said “The product pipeline — which I can’t talk about — it’s amazing, guys. It’s amazing.”
  • The long-rumored smark speaker with a display is set to arrive next year.
  • One of the rumored devices is a tabletop robot that can turn and swivel to face whoever is speaking to it.

Why this is important: If successful, this plan would mark a new level of innovation in Apple’s products and help restore customer trust after the issues that have plagued the company throughout the past year.

  • According to insiders, this hardware pipeline is a key element of turning around Apple’s AI presence.
  • Take the information with a grain of salt; as these products still haven’t been officially announced, the expected design and function could change or be scrapped before release.
Why should I care? The new products could improve Apple’s HomeKit lineup. A souped-up Siri would strengthen functionality across all of Apple’s devices, while the tabletop robot opens the door to group FaceTime calls and much more.

  • According to Gurman, “the hallmark of the device is an entirely new version of the Siri voice assistant that can inject itself into conversations between multiple people.”
  • The device will “act like a person in the room” and provide contextual information, such as suggesting restaurants in a conversation about where to go for dinner. The hope is that Siri will act similarly to OpenAI’s voice mode for back-and-forth conversation.
  • Siri might be getting a new personality through a project dubbed “Bubbles” that would give the assistant a visual representation on display, similar to the notorious Clippy of Microsoft Office fame.
  • Apple HomeKit has never matched the power of Amazon Alexa or Google Home, but this upgrade has the potential to make it a much stronger contender.
