Apple’s return to AI includes new products and a tabletop robot

What’s happened? Apple’s journey into the AI world has been a bumpy one. The company faced criticism for its failure to deliver on an improved version of Siri after numerous setbacks and delays, but a report late Wednesday afternoon from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests Apple is preparing to make a comeback.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said “The product pipeline — which I can’t talk about — it’s amazing, guys. It’s amazing.”

The long-rumored smark speaker with a display is set to arrive next year.

One of the rumored devices is a tabletop robot that can turn and swivel to face whoever is speaking to it.

Why this is important: If successful, this plan would mark a new level of innovation in Apple’s products and help restore customer trust after the issues that have plagued the company throughout the past year.

According to insiders, this hardware pipeline is a key element of turning around Apple’s AI presence.

Take the information with a grain of salt; as these products still haven’t been officially announced, the expected design and function could change or be scrapped before release.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? The new products could improve Apple’s HomeKit lineup. A souped-up Siri would strengthen functionality across all of Apple’s devices, while the tabletop robot opens the door to group FaceTime calls and much more.