Aqara has today launched the Smart Lock U300, an innovative new smart lock that supports Matter and boasts an easy-to-use lever handle. The most interesting aspect of the U300 is that it doesn’t feature a deadbolt — instead, it’s a simple latch lock that can be used both indoors or outdoors, making it a versatile gadget for your smart home.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is the company’s first smart lever lock. It’s designed to replace levers and knobs used with single-bore doors, making it distinct from products like the Yale Assure Lock 2 or August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, which are built around deadbolts. Supporting Matter and Apple Home Key, it looks like a well-rounded smart device that should make it easier than ever to control not just your front door, but any door in your home.

If you’re using Apple Home Key, you’ll be able to unlock the U300 with a simple tap from your iPhone or Apple Watch. Alternatively, it has a fingerprint sensor, keypad, and mechanical key as an emergency backup.

Note that to use the U300 with other Matter platforms, you’ll need a thread border router, though no hub is needed to use it with the standard Aqara Home app.

As you’d expect, the entire device is weatherproof and boasts an IPX4 rating to withstand extreme conditions. Aqara says it should operate fine in temperatures down to -22 degrees Fahrenheit and up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit — making it a good choice for folks in the Alaskan tundra or the Sonoran Desert. Battery life will vary based on usage, but expect to get around 10 months of power out of four AA batteries.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is an innovative smart lock, and it should be appealing to shoppers who want a reliable alternative to traditional deadlock-based smart locks. You might also want to check out the new Yale Code, as it’s an unconventional lock that blurs the line between smart and “non-smart”.