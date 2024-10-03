 Skip to main content
Aqara’s new smart lock doesn’t use a deadbolt, offers Matter support

The Aqara U300 installed on a door.
Aqara

Aqara has today launched the Smart Lock U300, an innovative new smart lock that supports Matter and boasts an easy-to-use lever handle. The most interesting aspect of the U300 is that it doesn’t feature a deadbolt — instead, it’s a simple latch lock that can be used both indoors or outdoors, making it a versatile gadget for your smart home.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is the company’s first smart lever lock. It’s designed to replace levers and knobs used with single-bore doors, making it distinct from products like the Yale Assure Lock 2 or August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, which are built around deadbolts. Supporting Matter and Apple Home Key, it looks like a well-rounded smart device that should make it easier than ever to control not just your front door, but any door in your home.

If you’re using Apple Home Key, you’ll be able to unlock the U300 with a simple tap from your iPhone or Apple Watch. Alternatively, it has a fingerprint sensor, keypad, and mechanical key as an emergency backup.

Note that to use the U300 with other Matter platforms, you’ll need a thread border router, though no hub is needed to use it with the standard Aqara Home app.

As you’d expect, the entire device is weatherproof and boasts an IPX4 rating to withstand extreme conditions. Aqara says it should operate fine in temperatures down to -22 degrees Fahrenheit and up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit — making it a good choice for folks in the Alaskan tundra or the Sonoran Desert. Battery life will vary based on usage, but expect to get around 10 months of power out of four AA batteries.

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is an innovative smart lock, and it should be appealing to shoppers who want a reliable alternative to traditional deadlock-based smart locks. You might also want to check out the new Yale Code, as it’s an unconventional lock that blurs the line between smart and “non-smart”.

New Yale Assure Lock 2 models get fingerprint scanner, support for Apple Home keys
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 was already one of the best smart locks of 2023, thanks to its versatile smartphone app and a bevy of unique designs -- including a keyless model and vibrant Magenta color. Today, Yale is expanding the lineup by introducing the Assure Lock 2 Plus and Assure Lock 2 Touch, both of which bring new capabilities to a smart lock already loaded with premium features.

If you own an iPhone or Apple Watch, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus is a most compelling new product. Offering support for Apple Home keys, you can now unlock your front door by simply tapping your iOS device on the Assure Lock 2 Plus.

Read more
Leviton’s new outdoor smart plug is the first with Matter support
The Leviton Outdoor Smart Plug plugged into an outlet in front of red siding.

The Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch is the latest product to offer Matter support. In fact, it’s also the first and only Matter-enabled outdoor smart plug on the market. It's a bit expensive at $55, but seeing as it’s the only member of its class right now, it might be worth the price tag.

Aside from Matter support, Leviton packed the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch with premium features. This includes extreme weather protection, an IP65 rating for waterproofing, a built-in light sensor that can automatically turn the unit on or off, and support for the Leviton smartphone app.

Read more
SimpliSafe now offers live home monitoring with new Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera
The SimpliSafe Smart Alarm Indoor Camera.

SimpliSafe is already one of the best options when shopping for home security solutions, and it’s looking to become even more enticing with the launch of the new Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Coinciding with the latest product is a new service -- 24/7 Live Guard Protection -- which allows agents to access a live feed of your property for enhanced response times.

The 24/7 Live Guard Protection service is only available on the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. Previously, SimpliSafe agents could only review recorded footage after an alarm was triggered. Now, the team can monitor a live stream through the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera for improved response times. They can even interact with the intruder thanks to two-way audio, informing them that the police are on the way and that they’re being recorded.

Read more