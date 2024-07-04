 Skip to main content
This Arlo security camera bundle is on sale for 4th of July

Security camera deals are offered by just about every smart security company, but you can also find some terrific bundles on hardware if you know where to look. Fortunately, our eyes are always peeled for multi-item packages, and we found this awesome Best Buy bundle on a few Arlo gadgets.

Billed as the Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Bundle, this bundle includes three Arlo Pro 4 cameras with built-in spotlights, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, anti-theft mounts, and Arlo signage for your front yard. And you get all of this for $350! As far as Best Buy 4th of July sales go, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Bundle

The Arlo Pro 4 is one of the best DIY security cameras on the market. Delivering exceptional 2K HDR footage with a 160-degree FOV, you’ll have no issue keeping tabs on your property, while honing in on the subject details that matter the most. We’re talking distant license plate numbers and specific facial features for individuals that aren’t supposed to be hanging around. You’ll also be able to take advantage of 12x zoom capabilities.

During the setup, you’ll have the option to connect to either 2.4GHz or 5GHz network bands, which is especially convenient for bandwidth-starved homes with tons of web-connected tech. Once your camera is added and activated to the Arlo app, you’ll get instant notifications whenever motion is detected. Of course, you can create detection zones and adjust settings if one of the Pro 4 cameras is a little too reactive.

Come nightfall, the built-in spotlights on the Arlo Pro 4 does a terrific job at adding illumination to its FOV. This means you’ll be able to use color night vision, though you’ll also have the option of black-and-white.

Best Buy deals are great to begin with, but this type of bundle is exceptionally good. Save $350 when you purchase the Arlo Pro 5S 2K Security Bundle until this promotion ends.

