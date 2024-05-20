 Skip to main content
Best Memorial Day portable power station deals: Save on Bluetti, EcoFlow, and more

By

Having a backup source of power can be very important, especially if you live in an area that constantly gets hit with electricity cuts. That’s where a good portable power station can come in really handy, and for those who absolutely rely on electricity for their CPAP machines or to keep medicines cool, they can be a literal lifesaver. Of course, they do get quite expensive as well, so if you’re interested in picking one up, there are several great early Memorial Day sales you can take advantage of. Alternatively, you can also check out some of these great portable power station deals for alternatives.

Best Bluetti Memorial Day Power Station Deals

BLUETTI AC240 portable power station used in a canyon, outdoors
BLUETTI

Bluetti is a well-known brand in the portable power station market, and it primarily focuses on handheld and low-to-mid-range capacity power stations. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent early Memorial Day deals on its stock, with some really high-capacity versions as well.

  • BLUETTI Solar Generator EB3A with PV120 Solar Panel Included (268Wh) —
  • BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC70 (768Wh) —
  • BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB70S (716Wh) —
  • BLUETTI Solar Panel PV350 (350 Watt) —
  • BLUETTI Solar Generator AC240 (1536Wh) —
  • BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC300 & B300 (3072Wh) —

Best EcoFlow Memorial Day Power Station Deals

EcoFlow River 2 Pro latest portable power station for everyone off-grid.
EcoFlow

While Ecoflow does make a lot of mid-range capacity devices, the company is probably better known for its high-capacity portable power stations that are made to power a whole home. In fact, some of Ecoflow’s portable power stations can be combined to increase capacity and wattage, so if you’re looking for a whole-house solution, these Ecoflow early Memorial Day deals are the ones to aim for.

  • EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Pro (768Wh) —
  • EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 (1024Wh) —
  • EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with 2PCS 100W 12V Solar Panels (1024Wh) —
  • EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA Max 2000 (2016Wh) —
  • EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Max (2048Wh) —
  • EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA Pro (3600Wh) —

Best Jackery Memorial Day Power Station Deals

A man carries the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with trees in the background.
Jackery

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is highly rated, and most of Jackery’s rugged and easy-to-carry portable power stations are perfect for hiking or camping. Much like Ecoflow, Jackery has it’s own specialization, and that’s mostly in rugged portable power stations that can be hooked up to solar panels. As such, you’ll often find them marketed to those who are into wilderness and extreme activites.

  • Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 (240Wh) —
  • Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 (293Wh) —
  • Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station (288Wh) —
  • Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 (518Wh) —
  • Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus (1264Wh) —
  • Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO (2160Wh) —
  • Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus (2042Wh) —

More Memorial Day Power Station Deals Worth Shopping

Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station used in kitchen to power appliances.
Anker

Of course, there are a few other great brands that sell portable power stations that don’t fit in the brands above. As such, we’ve collected some of our favorite early Memorial Day portable power station deals below to help save you a bit of hassle.

  • MARBERO Portable Power Station (111Wh) —
  • MARBERO Portable Power Station 200-watt (167Wh) —
  • EBL Portable Power Station 300 (288Wh) —
  • ALLWEI Portable Power Station 300W (280Wh) —
  • Anker 521 Portable Power Station (256Wh) —
  • Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station (1056Wh) —

