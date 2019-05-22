Digital Trends
Summer means outdoor living and cooking. With Memorial Day Weekend starting in just a few days, this is the time to give serious consideration to buying a new outdoor grill. Even with the season’s kickoff weekend coming up, it’s not too late to find excellent deals on grills. Savvy buyers have figured out that for some of the best prices of the year, the week before Memorial Day is as good a time to buy grills as the week before the Super Bowl for buying new TVs.

We scoured their websites to find the best deals on outdoor grills from Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart. We found charcoal and propane gas barbecue grills in different sizes, shapes, and colors. We looked for deals among the merchants’ best sellers and customer favorites — as long as they were on sale. You’ll recognize classic grill brands (Yeah, that’s you, Weber) as well as brands usually associated with indoor kitchen appliances (hello KitchenAid and Cuisinart). The selection is varied, the price range is wide, and the deals are almost as tasty as the steaks that will come off grills all over America this weekend.

Amazon outdoor grill deals

best outdoor grills deals for memorial day from amazon home depot and walmart cuisinart cgg 180t petit gourmet portable table
Amazon’s best deals on outdoor cookers range from Weber’s Original Kettle 22-inch Charcoal Grill to Cuisinart’s Petit Portable Tabletop Gas Grill. You’ll find other charcoal and gas grills as well, all available for free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Shipping large items just before holiday weekends can be a challenge even for Amazon, so if you’re buying, put in your order soon.

  • Dyna-Glo DGN486DNC-D Heavy Duty Charcoal Grill, Large, Black — $208 ($91 off)
  • Royal Gourmet GG3201S Cabinet Liquid Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner, for Outdoor Cooking Camping, 3-Burner, Black — $158 ($42 off)
  • Weber 741001 Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill— $109 ($11 off)
  • Weber 48010001 Spirit II E-210 Black NG Outdoor Gas Grill — $349 ($87 off)
  • Cuisinart CGG-180T Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill, Red— $97 ($53 off)

Home Depot outdoor grill deals

best outdoor grills deals for memorial day from amazon home depot and walmart nexgrill 4 burner propane gas grill in stainles

The Home Depot has an excellent selection of charcoal and propane gas outdoor grills from KitchenAid, Nexgill, Camp Chef, and Vision Grill’s beautiful Kamado Professional Ceramic Charcoal Grill. If you’re looking for a portable grill for car trips, take a look at Camp Chef’s Expedition 3X 3-Burner Portable Gas Grill with Griddle.

Shipping is free for the grills below from Home Depot, but as with Amazon, delivery by this weekend may be difficult, but one of the KitchenAid models, the 3-burner model with a ceramic sear side burner is available with one-day shipping. The Home Depot has more than just grill on sale. The home improvement company also has attractive Memorial Day deals on tools, appliances, and landscaping equipment.

  • <span class="pod-plp__brand-name">Nexgrill</span> 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Doors — $229 ($60 off)
  • <span class="pod-plp__brand-name">Vision Grills</span> Kamado Professional Ceramic Charcoal Grill in Orange with Grill Cover — $594 ($105 off)
  • <span class="pod-plp__brand-name">Camp Chef</span> Expedition 3X 3-Burner Portable Propane Gas Grill in Black with Griddle— $186 ($33 off)
  • <span class="pod-plp__brand-name">KitchenAid</span> Cart-Style Charcoal Grill in Black with Foldable Side Shelves — $219 ($30 off)
  • <span class="pod-plp__brand-name">KitchenAid</span> 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Ceramic Sear Side Burner — $499 ($100 off)

Walmart outdoor grill deals

best outdoor grills deals for memorial day from amazon home depot and walmart dyna glo x large heavy duty charcoal grill

Walmart’s Memorial Day Savings Center rolled out aggressive price cuts on items for your home, patio, and garden. We share deals on three charcoal grills and two propane gas models below that caught our eye. Three of the five grills below are still available for delivery by this weekend, including both propane models, so a quick decision today could result in you cooking for a crowd on Saturday.

Be sure to allow a couple of uninterrupted hours to assemble a gas grill. Walmart’s Memorial Day sale includes selected patio furniture that also available for 2-day delivery so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your outdoor seating and dining furniture, that’s another chance to save and be ready for summer entertaining.

  • Char-Broil KAMANDER Charcoal Kamado Grill — $298 ($51 off)
  • Char-Broil Performance 4 Burner Gas Grill— $200 ($40 off)
  • Dyna-Glo X-Large Heavy-Duty Charcoal Grill— $200 ($83 off)
  • RevoAce 4-Burner LP Gas Grill with Side Burner, Stainless Steel— $159 ($20 off)
  • RevoAce 26″ Mini Barrel Charcoal Grill— $54 ($5 off)

