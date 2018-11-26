All the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on Ring smart home security products

Share

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two chances to “ring in” awesome deals on smart home devices. If you haven’t already included security features in your smart home setup, check out the Cyber Monday deals for Ring security products.

Discounts are common for smart products year round. For example, you can find a 20 percent discount offer for security device combinations on Ring’s website. If you want to rack up serious savings on smart home devices including the Ring products, however, you’ll find much deeper discounts with large online retailers, especially on Black Friday and Cyber Monday when merchants price popular products aggressively to bring customers to their physical or virtual stores.

You might as well start first at Amazon in your search for Ring discounts. Amazon bought the company earlier this year and commonly bundles Ring security devices with the online giant’s Echo-based smart home products.

The following are Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals for Ring security products.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $139, discounted $110 when you add an All-New Echo Dot to your purchase for no additional cost



This bundle includes the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Echo Dot (3rd Generation). The doorbell lights up and sends an announcement to Alexa when it is pushed or detects motion. The Video Doorbell 2 has a 1080p video camera and two-way talk. The latest Echo Dot can be the base of your smart home security system as well as a versatile voice assistant.

Buy Two Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Cameras:$249, discounted $149



This deal includes two Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Cameras. The Spotlight Cam works with Alexa and lets you see, hear, and speak with visitors.

The Spotlight Cam has infrared night vision, motion detection, two-way talk, and a quick-release rechargeable battery pack. The camera captures 1080p Full HD video you can see on your phone, tablet, or PC. Buy this bundle to install one Spotlight Cam in the front of your house and one at the rear, or go in with a friend and split the cost so you’ll each have one.

Ring Alarm Starter Kit: $169, discounted $30



The Ring Alarm Starter Kit send alerts to your phone when it detects motion or when a window or door opens. Optional $10 monthly monitoring is available with no contract or cancellation fees. The Ring Alarm Starter Kit includes a base station, one contact sensor, one motion detector, a keypad, and a range extender. Additional sensors, detectors, and other components are available separately.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Updated 11-26-18 with info about the deals that continue into Cyber Monday.