Insane Prime deal: This bundle includes three Blink cameras for the price of one

Prime Day security camera deals are all over the place these days, so finding the absolute best bargains can turn into quite the chore! Fortunately, we’ve been in the sales trenches for weeks as part of the lead-up to Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, and we uncovered a great home security promo early Tuesday morning.

For a limited time, when you purchase the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera, you can get three cams for the price of one! No your eyes do not deceive you: we said three.

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4

For those unaware, Amazon is the big name behind Blink cameras. Even though the Big A owns Ring outright, Amazon took the lessons it learned from being a Ring stepparent and filtered these findings into Blink’s product development. And now that we’re on the fourth generation of Blink Outdoor, these cameras deliver quality and performance like never before.

First and foremost, the Blink Outdoor 4 captures 1080p HD live views and event recordings, while maintaining a 143° FOV. Not only can you expect crisp-clear visuals, but the color and contrast these cameras deliver is truly incredible. This is particularly useful for identifying faces and other subject details, which may come in handy when reporting property incidents to law enforcement.

The Outdoor 4 is meant to provide enough battery life to last you up to two years per camera. Once depleted, replacing the cells is as easy as unmounting the cam and swapping out the two dead AA batteries for two new ones.

The Blink app will also let you create motion detection zones, so you’ll only receive motion alerts that are relevant to you and your property. Additional features include two-way audio and Alexa compatibility.

