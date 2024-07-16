 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Insane Prime deal: This bundle includes three Blink cameras for the price of one

By
Blink Outdoor closeup of camera.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Prime Day security camera deals are all over the place these days, so finding the absolute best bargains can turn into quite the chore! Fortunately, we’ve been in the sales trenches for weeks as part of the lead-up to Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, and we uncovered a great home security promo early Tuesday morning.

For a limited time, when you purchase the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera, you can get three cams for the price of one! No your eyes do not deceive you: we said three. 

Why you should buy the Blink Outdoor 4 

For those unaware, Amazon is the big name behind Blink cameras. Even though the Big A owns Ring outright, Amazon took the lessons it learned from being a Ring stepparent and filtered these findings into Blink’s product development. And now that we’re on the fourth generation of Blink Outdoor, these cameras deliver quality and performance like never before. 

First and foremost, the Blink Outdoor 4 captures 1080p HD live views and event recordings, while maintaining a 143° FOV. Not only can you expect crisp-clear visuals, but the color and contrast these cameras deliver is truly incredible. This is particularly useful for identifying faces and other subject details, which may come in handy when reporting property incidents to law enforcement. 

The Outdoor 4 is meant to provide enough battery life to last you up to two years per camera. Once depleted, replacing the cells is as easy as unmounting the cam and swapping out the two dead AA batteries for two new ones. 

The Blink app will also let you create motion detection zones, so you’ll only receive motion alerts that are relevant to you and your property. Additional features include two-way audio and Alexa compatibility. 

Prime Day security camera deals are going to be pretty popular over the next couple of days, so why not save a little cash before the big event officially kicks off? Get three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for only $100 when you purchase through Amazon today. And be sure to take a look at the other Prime Day deals we’ve been digging up!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best TP-Link Prime Day deals: routers and cameras on sale
The TP-Link Archer AXE7800 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router in a room.

TP-Link, a trusted brand for routers and other smart home devices, is part of Prime Day deals from different retailers, and you don't want to miss the discounts that are available for the shopping event. Whether you're looking for Prime Day router deals, smart light bulb deals, or Prime Day security camera deals, you should check out these TP-Link Prime Day deals, and you need to make a decision on what to buy quickly because we don't think these offers will last for long.
Best TP-Link router Prime Day deals

If you're not satisfied with your current router's Wi-Fi coverage, you should take a look at the TP-Link router Prime Day deals that we've rounded up below. Whether you're thinking of upgrading to a better-performing router for your online games, or you want to set up a mesh system so that every corner of your home can get fast Wi-Fi, there's something for you from these offers, though we're not sure how much time is remaining before they expire.

Read more
Make sparkling water at home, anytime, for only $50 thanks to this Prime deal
Philips Stainless Sparkling Water Maker

Among the best Prime Day deals to be found this year include a bunch of deals which are available ahead of the official start of Prime Day tomorrow. So if you're hoping to score some early discounts, then you should keep your eyes open for deals which have already begun -- not only on electronics, but also on health and fitness products and smart home products. One offer we had to highlight today is on a gadget that's good for your health and for the planet, a sparkling water maker that can encourage you to drink more water without having to buy bottled.  The Philips GoZero Sparkling Water Maker is available today for just $50, down from its usual price of $60.

Why you should buy the Philips GoZero Sparkling Water Maker
We all know we should be drinking more water, especially during the hot summer months, but it's easy to be tempted by sodas, juices, or other sugary drinks. But fresh sparkling water has a lot of the appeal of sodas while being better for you. The only downside is that sparkling water typically comes in single use plastic bottles, which are wasteful for the environment. The Philips GoZero Sparkling Water Maker aims to overcome that by letting you make your own sparkling water at home easily, so you can have refreshing fizzy water on hand whenever you want it.

Read more
Save $40 on a Waterpik Ion water flosser in an early Prime deal
waterpik ion deal amazon jul 2024 71133ilpbkl sl1500 1

While you're getting ready for the best Prime Day deals to arrive tomorrow, with the start of Prime Day on Tuesday July 16, there are some early deals that you can get your hands on right now. That includes not only the usual suspects of discounts on headphones, laptops, and phones, but also all sorts of other gadgets for your home. You can even save on items like water flossers, aka waterpiks, which dentists recommend using in addition to regular flossing to keep your teeth and gums healthy. And now you can pick up a hefty 40% discount on the Waterpik ION, which is on sale for just $60, down from $100.

Why you should buy the Waterpik ION
Waterpiks use pressurized jets of water to blast out plaque and debris from between your teeth, and they can reach parts of the mouth which are hard to reach with a toothbrush -- even a powered one. They're useful for anyone, but particular those who have braces which can be hard to clean around. You'll find waterpik options that are either corded or cordless, and the ION is a cordless option which is more convenient for moving around the bathroom, especially if you have a smaller space.

Read more