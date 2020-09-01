Smart doorbells make it easy to keep an eye on your home and respond to visitors whether you’re actually in the house or not, but Blurams wants to take this a step further. The new Blurams Smart Video Doorbell uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) facial recognition to provide automatic responses to visitors.

The video doorbell can recognize individual visitors and give customized, preset responses to each person. Think of it as your own personal doorman. A virtual butler, of sorts.

There’s an added benefit to the facial recognition: The Bluram Smart Video Doorbell can recognize you when you come to do the door and automatically turn on the lights in your home, start your favorite playlist, or even set a pot of coffee to brew. It does this through integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, but it can also work with IFTTT.

From a technical perspective, the Bluram Smart Video Doorbell competes with some of the higher-end doorbells on the market. It provides 1080p video streams straight to your mobile device and will send push notifications whenever the doorbell is pressed or the passive infrared sensor detects motion.

The two-way audio allows you to hold an actual conversation with the visitor if the automated responses aren’t sufficient. You also receive free lifetime cloud storage. The Bluram Smart Video Doorbell stores 72 hours of video data with no hidden fees. You’ll also receive a one-month trial for 15-day rolling storage with purchase.

The Bluram Smart Video Doorbell is a great choice for renters, too. It can be installed in no time at all thanks to 3M glue, but you can also use installation screws and hard wire it if you don’t want to deal with the rechargeable battery. If someone tries to remove the doorbell, it has its own siren and lights. It will alarm and flash red and blue if someone tries to forcibly remove it.

The Blurams Smart Video Doorbell is available now for $100 on Indiegogo, with an expected retail price of $150 after the campaign ends. If you’re interested in grabbing one for yourself, there are special offers for early adopters — but be aware of the risks with any crowdfunding campaign.

