  1. Smart Home

This portable dishwasher can go wherever you go to clean and sanitize dishes

By

While renting a home or apartment can be a perfect situation for those who aren’t ready to buy yet, rentals do often have their limitations. The landlord might not want stuff up on the walls, that ugly industrial carpet is probably threadbare, and — oh yeah — it doesn’t have a dishwasher.

Enter Capsule. This desktop tower-sized device is a personal dishwasher, food washer, and UV sanitizer, all in one countertop device that doesn’t need plumbing — unless you want to hook it up to the sink.

With many of the features of a full size dishwasher, this clean box will heat the water, scrub with heavy-duty spray, and even filter particles and debris. Wastewater can be drained directly into a sink or into a container for manual emptying. A full dishwashing cycle takes 15 minutes and uses less water than hand-washing, according to the company that recently launched Capsule on Kickstarter.

Capsule, portable, personal dishwasher, kickstarter 2

Capsule’s selling feature is that it’s compact yet designed to handle the dirty dishes of a one- or two-person household. Even so, it can also handle larger items like cutting boards and frying pans. At just 18 inches tall, 9.8 inches wide, and 20 inches deep, it’s designed to have a small footprint so it can sit on a countertop or table or in an unused corner of the room.

Reflecting the concerns of our pandemic era, Capsule also works as a UV sanitizer for both hard and soft objects. (Skeptical about UV light sanitizers? We put one to the test.) Pop a smartphone, tablet, or keys inside for 10 minutes, and your germy, everyday objects will come out clean, using only UV light and no water. For soft things like face masks, clothing, paper products, or packaging, there’s a longer 30-minute cycle that’s designed to penetrate.

Designed and built by Scotland-based Loch Electronics, Capsule is made to be easier to fill, using a separate water tank that can be set beside the washer, at countertop level. The company notes in its Kickstarter campaign that you don’t have to pull the Capsule out to fill the tank or lift a heavy jug of water above your head to pour it in.

If you’re tired of manual dishwashing, want to impress your mother with how responsible and tidy you are, or just want to keep things clean and sanitized because pandemic, Capsule might be a smart play for you. If you need something more substantial, you can also surf the best dishwasher deals.

As with any Kickstarter campaign, it’s important to be aware of the potential risks associated with crowdfunding campaigns. This might include products that take longer to ship, aren’t as described, or don’t arrive at all. If you still want to get involved, head over to the project page to make your pledge. Capsule starts at about $400, and shipping is currently set for February 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Nanoleaf Elements look like wooden smart light panels on your wall

nanoleaf elements look like wooden light panels

Best cheap pressure washer deals for June 2021

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

Ring’s Neighbors app gets more transparent with latest update

amazon drops the price for ring video doorbell 2 and throws in an echo dot with 4

Blenders vs. food processors: What’s the difference?

ninja cuisinart nutribullet blenders walmart deals chef high speed blender mixer processor duo

Eufy’s new floodlight camera with 360-degree pan and tilt is the ultimate watch guard

eufy new floodlight camera pan tilt 360 degrees cam 2 pro

The best-selling tech products on Prime Day last year, revisited

Prime Day Deals

Wyze Cordless Vacuum undercuts rivals with ridiculously low pricing

Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Best cheap generator deals for June 2021

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for June 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for June 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021

Which robot vacuum should you buy on Prime Day?

roborock s7 transitions between mopping vacuuming ces 2021 robot vacuum lifestyle

Best cheap video doorbell deals for June 2021

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell