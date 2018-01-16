Coffee lovers can blend their own single-serve capsules with Capsulier

Single-serve capsule coffee makers have become a must-have item in many homes. Rather than brewing a whole pot of coffee, capsules allow coffee drinkers to enjoy a cup with minimum brew time. However, for those who love experimenting with custom blends, capsules can be limiting. Capsulier plans to change that by allowing users to blend their own capsules.

With Capsulier, creating the perfect blend is as easy as pouring in the right beans. Reusable capsules are placed inside the machine, where the grinder automatically fills each one efficiently and consistently. Each capsule is then sealed to keep the aroma and flavors as fresh as possible. The entire process only takes a few minutes.

One issue that is often overlooked with capsule-based coffee machines is their impact on the earth. Those tiny plastic cups add up quick when multiplied by all the families across the globe. Capsulier offers a greener solution. Each of its reusable capsules is made using stainless steel. When a capsule is used, users can just wash it out and create a new one.

During the day to day grind, blending custom capsules could sound like a lot of work. In order to free up hands and make the process easier, Capsulier is compatible with many voice-control apps like Amazon Alexa. There is also a mobile app for creating a schedule so fresh capsules can be ready each morning.

For newer coffee lovers, the freedom to create custom blends can be daunting. Luckily, there are subscription boxes like Angels’ Cup that help people figure out what they do and don’t enjoy. It is an easy way to try small samples of coffee while building a taste profile for when users look for beans on their own.

Capsulier is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter with prices beginning at $179. The homemade capsules are compatible with all Nespresso machines, with K-Cup compatibility coming soon.

To keep that coffee from cooling down too fast, the Ember Ceramic Mug holds the desired temperature throughout the day. Owners won’t have to worry about their coffee staying too hot to drink or becoming so cold it loses its flavor.