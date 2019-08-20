Smart Home

See the bad guys much more clearly with Defender's 4K security system

Alina Bradford
By
defender launches new 4k resolution security system
Defender

Today, the North American company Defender, known for its do-it-yourself security products, announced the launch of its new 4K resolution security system. Called the Defender 4K, this new system joins other 4K security options such as Arlo, Lorex, and Swann. While 4K technology in the security system world has been out for a while now, Defender hopes to set itself apart from its competitors with ease of installation and lower price points.

As a DIY system, meaning there is no need to hire a professional for installation. This makes it a simpler choice for home and business owners that want to save money by installing their security system themselves. “Here at Defender, we pride ourselves in bringing simple, do-it-yourself security solutions to families and small businesses everywhere. Our mission is to help as many people as possible feel at ease knowing we’ll help them protect what matters most. This is what drove us to create a security system that won’t leave people with blurry recaps, but instead crisp details with full clarity of exactly what’s happening,” Raj Jain, managing director and founder of Defender, said in a press release.

The other big difference between the Defender system in its 4K competitors is the price. The Defender 4K (8MP) Wired Security System is coming out of the gate at $420, putting it as one of the more affordable 4K systems on the market. It also has no contracts or monthly fees, which can cut down on operating costs, as well.

On top of better optics, price and ease of installation, the new Defender 4K (8MP) Wired Security System offers home and business owners notifications and live footage that can be accessed with the Defender 24/7 app. Users can also take live looks at their property, schedule recording times or save and share footage with the app. Other features include up to 1TB of local footage, an IP67 rating for weather resistance and night vision capabilities.

Not sure how to choose the best security system for your needs? Check out our picks for the best DIY home security systems for 2019 and the best security camera systems for small businesses in 2019.

