The 2022 Amazon Echo Dot is half off all Prime Day

By
Echo Dot 5 in a kitchen.
Amazon

Surprise, surprise, the Amazon Echo Dot 5 is on sale during Prime Day deals. We were expecting this, but maybe not a deal quite this good. The Amazon Echo Dot 5 (the latest Echo Dot) is now on sale for just $25. That’s half off of the usual $50. The hitch, of course, being that you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Tap the button below to check out the deal and purchase it, or keep reading to see why we still like the Amazon Echo Dot 5 as a smart speaker and Alexa connection, plus tips and tricks on how to get signed up as an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of both this deal and more Prime Day deals to come.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot 5

The Amazon Echo Dot 5 is a smart home speaker and portal to your smart home. You can talk with Alexa via it and, yes, as our Amazon Echo Dot 5 review points out, use Alexa as your alarm clock. When we talk about what Amazon Echo to buy, other notable features of the 5th generation of the device come to the front. In addition to having retuned sounds, this has temperature and motion sensors for cool tricks, so be sure to pair it with your smart thermostat, if possible. It also has an eero built-in to its core. Not bad for just $25.

If all of this sounds great so far, especially for just $25, please remember that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal. Luckily, there is a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial that will take care of everything you need, give you free deliveries, grant you access to Amazon Music (that you can play on your Echo Dot 5), and more. Plus, since Prime Day is just a few days away, you’ll be able to use the same free trial on the main event. To put it bluntly, if you plan to shop Prime Day deals and aren’t already a Prime member, you should sign up for Prime now if you want the Echo Dot 5, there is no reason to wait.

Now a fully-fledged Amazon Prime member and want to claim your Amazon Echo Dot 5 for 50% off at just $25? All you need to do is tap the button below. Then, keep getting setup for your new arrival by grabbing the best smart lights and some of these smart home devices that save you money, not just time.

