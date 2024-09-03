 Skip to main content
This portable power generator has a 50% price cut at Amazon

By
Man setting up EcoFlow DELTA 2 in van for off-grid living.
EcoFlow

Labor Day deals are continuing at Amazon, even though the holiday is over. One notably big price cut is on the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station. Normally priced at $999, it’s currently enjoying a massive 50% off, so it’s down to a fantastic $499 right now. Easily one of the best Amazon Labor Day deals still live after the fact, it won’t be around for much longer. If you’re keen to buy, hit the button below or read on while we take you through everything you need to know. It’s one of the best portable power station deals we’ve seen in a long while so you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station

Responsible for some of the best portable power stations around, EcoFlow has done a fantastic job with the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station. It’s capable of powering seemingly everything. With 1800W output, it’s on a par with regular outdoor generators without the fumes or noise. It has 15 outlets so it’s perfect for a home backup solution or for taking camping.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station sports 1kWh with expandable capacity if you need to add extra batteries, right up to 3kWh. That makes it a good option for anyone keen to embrace off-grid living. Whatever your plans, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station offers charging of 0-80% in just 50 minutes or 0-100% in 80 minutes with AC input.

It’s also possible to use the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station with a solar panel if you prefer, with up to 500W of solar panel input available. Solar charging takes about 2.3 hours which is still pretty good.

Any time you need to check in on the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station, you can do so via its app. The app offers real-time energy insights along with the option to control it from any location, keep an eye on battery lifespan, and also receive updates to improve performance. EcoFlow believes the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station can charge your phone nearly 90 times or your laptop 16 times, with plenty of time with other key devices too.

Usually priced at $999, the EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station is down to $499 for a strictly limited time at Amazon. Once the stock runs out, it’ll return to $99. If you don’t want to miss out on the 50% saving, you’ll need to be fast. It’s an ideal solution for all your power needs.

