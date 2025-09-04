Ecovacs shows off new robot vacuum at IFA 2025 that’s built for large homes

What happened? Ecovacs revealed the Deebot X11 Omnicyclone robot vacuum at IFA 2025. Along with more suction than its predecessors, it offers improved runtimes, the ability to climb thresholds up to 4cm, and a dustbag-less design that negates the need for disposable components.

Featuring new PowerBoost Charging technology with GaN supercharging, the X11 Omnicyclone will automatically recharge while its rinsing its mops, allowing it to carry out extended cleanings without interruption.

Thanks to new mechanical climbing levers, the robot can traverse thresholds up to 4cm, allowing it to easily navigate between rooms, climb over rugs, or deal with uneven floor changes.

The Ozmo Roller 2.0 mopping system is paired with an AI stain detection system to ensure your hard floors are properly cleaned during each run.

Why is this important? Products from Ecovacs are constantly finding their way onto our roundup of the best robot vacuum and mop combos. The Deebot X11 Omnicyclone looks to be a massive improvement over older models, offering not just more suction and advanced cleaning skills, but substantial design changes that make it ideal for larger homes.

The lack of a disposable dustbag means you won’t have to deal with ongoing expenses related to bag replacements — an expense that quickly adds up for users of other robot vacuums.

The ability to stomp over 4cm thresholds ensures your robot can reach every room in your home.

With 19,500 Pa of suction, an extending roller mop, and built-in AI assistance, it should handle all sorts of debris and floor types with ease.

Why should I care? Instead of simple, incremental improvements, the X11 Omnicyclone offers truly unique design changes that could make it a wise choice for discerning shoppers.