Roborock reveals new robot vacuum, lawn mowers, and more at IFA 2025

What happened? Roborock, the brand responsible for our favorite robot vacuum, has revealed a sprawling lineup of new products at IFA 2025. This includes not just a new robot vacuum, but also an updated wet-dry vacuum, smart washer and dryer, and three robot lawn mowers.

The Roborock Qrevo Curv offers 25,000 Pa of suction and can lift its chassis automatically to accommodate carpet heights up to three centimeters.

The three new robot lawn mowers (RockMow Z1, RockMow S1, and the RockNeo Q1) are currently exclusive to Europe. The Z1 is the flagship model, offering AWD capabilities and obstacle navigation skills that are just as impressive as Roborock’s robot vacuums.

Other notable reveals include the F25 Ultra wet-dry vacuum that uses steam to clean floors, the H60 and H60 Hub Series stick vacuums, and the Zeo X smart washer-dryer.

Why is this important? Roborock has long dominated the robot vacuum sector, leading the United States in terms of sales value. Its showcase at IFA gave reason to believe this trend will continue, while also branching out to new segments.

Because they’re built on the abilities of Roborock’s robot vacuums, the upcoming lawn mowers should be capable of deftly navigating most outdoor spaces.

Our review gave high marks to the F25 wet-dry vacuum, and the F25 Ultra with its steaming functionality is a nice addition to the lineup. We expect it to be quite popular with folks requiring a premium cleaning experience.

Roborock seems to be branching out from robot vacuums — which could result in several high-end gadgets across many segments of the smart home.

Why should I care? An automated smart home means less time spent cleaning and more time doing what you love. Roborock’s best robot vacuums already handle floor chores with ease, and it’ll be interesting to see if the brand’s latest devices continue that legacy.