Thought the Echo Dot was cheap? Anker’s Eufy Genie has Alexa for even less

Mobile charging company Anker is taking a new leap into the world of smart speakers, announcing its new Eufy Genie speaker, which includes Amazon’s intelligent voice assistant Alexa.

The speaker, named in part for Anker’s Eufy smart home brand, allows users to control smart home appliances with voice commands and ask Alexa most of the same questions they can on an Amazon Echo speaker. You can verbally inquire about the latest news, traffic, and weather, as well as change music and make orders through the Amazon store online.

The main selling point of the new speaker is that it is more affordable than even Amazon’s cheapest Echo device, the Echo Dot. The Eufy Genie will retail for just $35 on Amazon.

Although it does not feature every app-integration offered by Amazon’s device at launch, it’s worth noting that the speaker will steadily feature more integrations via software updates. In terms of music, for example, Amazon Music and Pandora’s on demand streaming service will be available at launch, but the company says Spotify integration will come soon as an update.

“Eufy Genie users will be able to enjoy the majority of benefits Alexa offers at an accessible price point,” Anker Technology CEO Steven Yang said in a press release. “We’re excited to deliver a smart speaker with Alexa and high-quality sound at an affordable price point for customers.”

People willing to upgrade to a smart home are unable to do so due to price concerns.

In terms of looks, the Eufy Genie looks much like an Echo Dot. It is a small black puck with rounded edges and a blue LED ring around the top. The Genie features a micro USB port for power and the sound emanating from a small two-watt audio driver can be augmented with a 3.5 mm audio output.

Anker’s Eufy smart home system has been expanding considerably recently, with the company embracing Alexa integration, and setting its sights on consumers who are looking for value in the marketplace. According to a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), 42 percent of people willing to upgrade to a smart home are unable to do so due to price concerns. Because of this, Anker hopes the new Genie will be the centerpiece of a home which is largely set up with affordable Anker Eufy products.

“Everyone deserves the chance to live in their very own ‘house of the future’; where through one simple platform, they can order pizza, turn their lights on, and direct their robotic vacuum to clean. At present, a connected home like that requires an investment of at least $1,000,” said Yang. “What we are trying to do is to turn the smart home concept into something more affordable, accessible and integrated. With less than $600, consumers can experience a Eufy smart home entirely controlled by Genie.”

