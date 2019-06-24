Digital Trends
Smart Home

GE-backed startup brings crystal-clear ice to fans of bourbon and other spirits

Clayton Moore
By

Ice is a bit of a tricky business. While most people just fill an ice cube tray with tap water, it seems a bit of a shame to contaminate fine spirits with a less-than-pure chunk of frozen water that inevitably contains impurities at worst and trapped air at best.

For the rest of us, a new GE Appliances-backed startup called FirstBuild has just launched a groovy new gizmo called the Forge Clear Ice System via its own crowdfunding platform. The Forge system has a simple purpose — the delivery of perfectly clear ice. Yes, there’s a pretty specific target market for this thing. If you’re happy with the super-complicated new Coke machine at your local fast-food restaurant, go forth and live a happy life. But if you’re a connoisseur of really great bourbons, whiskeys, tequilas and other spirits, read on.

1 of 5
firstbuild forge clear ice system
firstbuild forge clear ice system
firstbuild forge clear ice system
firstbuild forge clear ice system
firstbuild forge clear ice system

Clear ice isn’t a new innovation. Bartenders have been messing around with it for decades, although it tended to come in 300-pound blocks until about 20 years ago when an NYC bar called Weather Up started playing around with ice that didn’t take a week to make. That’s where FirstBuild’s creation, the Forge Clear Ice System, comes in. Even modern methods of clear ice creation take up to a day. FirstBuild’s new gem can make clear ice between lunch and happy hour. It’s expected to run about $1,500 when it hits the retail market, but the company is offering pretty significant discounts to early adopters on its crowdfunding site.

“Our engineers have worked alongside whiskey experts and enthusiasts to create both an innovative way to make clear ice at home, and an experience that creates a wow every time,” said Larry Portaro, executive director of FirstBuild, in a release.

Keep in mind, this is nothing like an ice tray. This is an actual kitchen appliance that’s going to require some counter space. The two-component system includes a self-contained ice maker that produces clear gems of ice — no freezer space or plumbing required. Secondly, the Forge device serves as an ice press, complete with integrated heaters.

How’s that work? Basically, the ice maker makes ice cubes and keeps them frozen. The aforementioned heaters shape the cubes into crystal-like spheres in a minute or so, with no preheating or recovery time.

According to FirstBuild, Fred Minnick, spirits author, historian and editor-in-chief of Bourbon Plus, has signed on as spokesman for Forge.

“We’re living in the golden age of distilled spirits, and even if you’ve been enjoying these wonderful spirits near your whole life, clear ice is a game-changer,” Minnick said. “If you’ve read my books, you know I wouldn’t ordinarily recommend putting ice in your whiskey. But there’s a reason why Forge is the first product I’ve endorsed.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Palm: Stand-alone or connected, here's everything you need to know
Up Next

You won't want to miss this fantastic deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV
home technology that will soon be obsolete light bulb thumb
News

This ridiculous GE video shows just how tough troubleshooting smart bulbs can be

A video instructing customers how to get through the 11-step process to factory reset a General Electric smart bulb shows just how ridiculous fixing some connected appliances can be. You have to turn the bulb off and on again...eleven…
Posted By Allison Matyus
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Smart Home

The best oven ranges, whether you’re a chef or just need to heat up a pizza

Finding an oven that is right for you is hard. Whether you're a novice looking for an entry-level gas oven or a master chef looking to upgrade to the best, here are some of the best oven ranges available now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath, Erika Rawes
best dryer feature
Smart Home

Laundry taking forever? Dry your clothes faster with the best dryers of 2019

Dryers may be the afterthought when it comes to buying a laundry pair, but the best dryers should have key features that you want in your new appliance, whether it's sanitizing or energy efficiency.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits add 3
Smart Home

Hate messy wires? Check out the best wireless home security cameras

Home security cameras can give you piece of mind, but if they have wires, you are limited in where you can put them. We've rounded up the best battery-operated home security cameras to give you flexibility along with your security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Erika Rawes
best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body
Smart Home

Dishwasher not draining or drying? These are the best dishwashers of 2019

Need a new dishwasher? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available, and get cleaner, dryer dishes in less time each day.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Erika Rawes
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Best home security cameras Alro Pro 2
Smart Home

Protect yourself with the best home security cameras of 2019

When it comes to the best home security cameras, the choice often comes down to the one that simply knows how to stay out of your way. Here are some of our favorites, both indoor and outdoor.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
Deals

Best cheap air conditioner deals for 2019: Frigidaire, LG, and more

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google home tips and tricks topvoltouch 800x533 c
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Google Home smart speakers ahead of Prime Day 2019

Smart speakers are the future of home automation. If you’re thinking about getting one, now's a great time as Walmart is offering Google Home on sale. Normally $129, it is now available for only $99.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Nest Cam IQ Indoor review
Smart Home

Google fixes Nest camera bug that allowed old owners to still see through them

The previous owner of a Nest Cam Indoor discovered that he was still able to access images from the device, even after a factory reset. Google has said that it has fixed the problem.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Best Buy, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Start date, predictions, and the best deals so far

Amazon Prime Day 2019 isn't here yet, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
irealm smart plug 20 includes both touchpad mobile control novaforma 1
News

iRealm’s Smart Plug 2.0 with built-in touchpad makes its Kickstarter debut

The iRealm Smart Plug 2.0 debuted on Kickstarter this week. The device aims to solve the problem of smartphone-only control in connected devices by including a touchpad for local control.
Posted By Patrick Hearn