Digital Trends
Smart Home

At CES 2019, Chefling expands partnership with GE Appliances with UltraConnect

Clayton Moore
By
chefling ultraconnect ge appliances ces 2019 gea image jpg

Chefling, the Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)-driven sous chef for the smart kitchen, has been evolving and expanding for a while, and now it looks like it might have a permanent home with one of the world’s biggest appliance manufacturers, GE Appliances. At CES 2019, the budding smart kitchen assistant will expand its partnership with the global manufacturer to allow Chefling’s UltraConnect wireless connectivity technology to integrate with GE connected appliances on iOS and Android devices, starting with GE’s Connected Microwave and Oven.

It’s not too clear what kind of wireless technology is driving Chefling’s UltraConnect system but it seems to be pretty robust, with the ability to communicate with multiple appliances and voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home simultaneously. The Chefling UltraConnect is meant to act as a hands-free kitchen helper to streamline the cooking experience.

The A.I.-driven assistance can also pull off some awfully cool tricks, like extracting information from recipes such as oven temperature and cooking time and automatically coordinating with GE’s connected smart devices.

“We’re one step closer to our vision of a smarter, more effortless cooking experience with this partnership,” said Amar Krishna, co-Founder of Chefling in a release. “Integrating GE Appliances’ connected products into our UltraConnect™ ecosystem will introduce new cooking applications that weren’t possible before.”

In its more basic version, the app can serve up the best recipes that consumers can make based on what they have in the kitchen, while also minimizing trips to the grocery store and using up ingredients while they’re still fresh. Once cooking has begun, users can use the new UltraConnect functions in the Chefling app to adjust temperature, mode, and timing of GE’s growing line of smart home appliances to match the recipe instructions.

“At GE Appliances, we are in continuous pursuit of developing exciting and innovative products that are built to perform in modern kitchens and deliver new value to our customers,” said Shawn Stover, Vice President of SmartHome Solutions for GE. “This is why we are excited to add UltraConnect capabilities to our connected microwave and oven lineup. This is another great example of how partners like Chefling are helping us transform the cooking experience with A.I. and automation.”

GE’s investment in smart home technology has been particularly focused on the kitchen, giving owners new ways to monitor and maintain their home appliances both at home and remotely via the company’s U+ Connect platform that integrates with a wide variety of smart assistants and kitchen services like Amazon’s Dash replenishment service and culinary GPS app Innit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
best video doorbells at ces 2019 doorbell delivery web hd
Smart Home

From Ring to Kasa, the best doorbells at CES are a knock to last year’s models

We told you it was coming, and now it's time for Video Doorbell-Palooza to commence! We're checking out all the new video doorbells for the smart home, and these are the devices we think will be most anticipated.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon key for garages apartment buildings ring devices home keyless entry
Smart Home

Key by Amazon adds keyless entry to garages, Ring devices, business properties

Amazon announced increased device compatibility for Key by Amazon for Prime members. New supported devices include a Wi-Fi deadbolt lock, garage door openers, Ring app, and a smart fob for commercial delivery drivers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
kwikset 3 new locks ces 2019 halo wi fi enabled touchscreen smart lock on door with camino handle
Smart Home

Kwikset’s new trio of Wi-Fi-, Bluetooth-enabled smart locks debut at CES 2019

Kwikset is broadening its products at CES 2019 by launching three new smart locks including two that are enabled with Wi-Fi technology dubbed Halo, and another, called Aura, aimed at smartphone users that use Bluetooth.
Posted By Clayton Moore
nanit breathing wear ces 2019 swaddle
News

Nanit Breathing Wear works with crib cam to track your baby’s breathing motion

Nanit introduced Breathing Wear at CES 2019 to work with the Nanit Plus HD camera to track baby breathing and sleep. The Nanit Swaddle and Breathing Band have printed shapes so the Nanit camera's tracking captures motions from any angle.
Posted By Bruce Brown
comcast xfi advanced security ces 2019 2 threat blocked 16x9
Smart Home

CES 2019: Comcast launches digital security service to protect smart devices

At CES 2019, Comcast is rolling out a new digital security service called xFi Advanced Security that promises to monitor, analyze, and neutralize threats to any device connected to a user's home network.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kangaroo security sensor alarm cameras ces 2019 family packaging feat
Smart Home

Kangaroo hops into CES 2019 with new security sensors, alarms, and cameras

Security startup Kangaroo is at CES 2019 with five new products that will be available throughout the year. Kangaroo will start offering entry sensors, climate sensors, smoke alarms, sirens, and cameras in early 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
google assistant updates smartphones ces 2019 news feat
Mobile

Alexa who? Google Assistant came to Vegas to dominate voice A.I.

Google has announced numerous upgrades to Google Assistant coming to your smartphone. You're now able to check into your next flight with just your voice, and you can also access Google Assistant on Google Maps.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
philips hue outdoor range
Smart Home

Philips Hue wants to brighten up the night with expanded outdoor lighting range

Philips Hue is at CES 2019 to show off two new floodlights that can light up any space and a motion sensor that can be used to turn on any of your Philips Hue lights -- inside or out.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lenovo ces 2019 announcements 07 smart mini hero front facing right
Smart Home

Lenovo surprises with a trio of new products, including smart clock, at CES 2019

Lenovo might just catch some smart home enthusiasts off guard at CES 2019 as it announces a new Smart Alarm Clock coming in the spring and two new tablets that will hit the market in January.
Posted By Clayton Moore
heatworks duo carafe ces 2019 2 kettle
Smart Home

Heatworks promises a kettle that will heat water as it’s poured

A teapot may seem quaint by the time people get their hands on the new Duo Carafe from Heatworks, which is essentially a kettle full of filtered water that can be heated instantaneously as it's poured.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google assistant announcements at ces 2019 img 20190108 074633 1
Smart Home

With new integrations, Google Assistant makes big push for dominance at CES 2019

At CES 2019, Google and partners announced scads of Google Assistant-compatible products for the home, the car, and travel. Google is going all out to support device makers and software developers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
node ify axon debut ces 2019 on orange wall
Smart Home

It’s not a hockey puck. Node-ify Axon high-tech sensor debuts at CES 2019

A California-based startup is making its debut at CES 2019 with the Node-ify Axon, a puck-shaped smart sensor that includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, temperature sensor, leak detector, light sensor, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
sunflower labs ces 2019 dsc 2821
Emerging Tech

Forget security cameras — this drone will watch over your house from the skies

On display at CES, Sunflower Labs' innovative security system involves a series of outdoor sensors, capable of dispatching an autonomous camera drone to check up on any unusual disturbances.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
kitchenaid smart display ces 2019 ka high resolution jpg
Smart Home

At CES 2019, KitchenAid dives even deeper into the smart home

Worlds are colliding in the smart kitchen at CES 2019 as Whirlpool-owned subsdiary KitchenAid debuted a new Smart Display with a 10-inch screen, onboard Google Assistant, and access to the Yummly cooking platform.
Posted By Clayton Moore