Chefling is an Alexa-like sous-chef set to spice up smart kitchen appliances

The smart home market is inundated with smart assistants these days, from speakers powered by Alexa and Google Assistant to smartphones powered by Siri, so why should the smart kitchen not be part of the trend? Chefling, the A.I.-driven personal assistant for cooking is porting itself to your kitchen appliances via a new partnership with Home Connect, an open platform that connects home appliances to the Internet of Things.

Chefling will be a primary interface for smart home appliance brands including Thermador and Bosch, which will provide Chefling’s unique features as part of their smart home platforms. Smart home users will get access to the platform’s features, including inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestions, and shopping list management and ordering.

“We are excited to bring Chefling into the ever-growing, dynamic Home Connect ecosystem,” said Johannes Ochsner, head of connected products and digital services at HSG Home Appliances, in a release. “By continuing to introduce partners like Chefling into our platform, we are expanding a robust network to create unique experiences for consumers in the kitchen.

The kitchen solution also offers voice assistant integration to provide step-by-step cooking instructions, and is compatible with smart speakers and digital assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The platform’s proprietary “UltraConnect Technology” also turns any recipe into a smart recipe by extracting recipe keywords to coordinate with multiple connected devices.

“Chefling was created to make cooking simpler and more enjoyable,” said Amar Krishna, co-founder and CEO of Chefling, Inc. “… Through this partnership with Home Connect, Chefling will align with top-tier home appliance brands such as Bosch to make the cooking experience even better in a fully streamlined smart kitchen.”

In practical terms, the app can serve up the best recipes that consumers can make based on what they have in the kitchen (aside: this is how Singapore noodles and omelettes were born), while also minimizing trips to the grocery store and using up ingredients while they’re still fresh. Once cooking has begun, users can use the new Home Connection functions in the Chefling app to adjust temperature, mode, and timing of all relevant smart home appliances to match the recipe instructions.