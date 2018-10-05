Digital Trends
Smart Home

Chefling is an Alexa-like sous-chef set to spice up smart kitchen appliances

Clayton Moore
By

The smart home market is inundated with smart assistants these days, from speakers powered by Alexa and Google Assistant to smartphones powered by Siri, so why should the smart kitchen not be part of the trend? Chefling, the A.I.-driven personal assistant for cooking is porting itself to your kitchen appliances via a new partnership with Home Connect, an open platform that connects home appliances to the Internet of Things.

Chefling will be a primary interface for smart home appliance brands including Thermador and Bosch, which will provide Chefling’s unique features as part of their smart home platforms. Smart home users will get access to the platform’s features, including inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestions, and shopping list management and ordering.

“We are excited to bring Chefling into the ever-growing, dynamic Home Connect ecosystem,” said Johannes Ochsner, head of connected products and digital services at HSG Home Appliances, in a release. “By continuing to introduce partners like Chefling into our platform, we are expanding a robust network to create unique experiences for consumers in the kitchen.

The kitchen solution also offers voice assistant integration to provide step-by-step cooking instructions, and is compatible with smart speakers and digital assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The platform’s proprietary “UltraConnect Technology” also turns any recipe into a smart recipe by extracting recipe keywords to coordinate with multiple connected devices.

“Chefling was created to make cooking simpler and more enjoyable,” said Amar Krishna, co-founder and CEO of Chefling, Inc. “… Through this partnership with Home Connect, Chefling will align with top-tier home appliance brands such as Bosch to make the cooking experience even better in a fully streamlined smart kitchen.”

In practical terms, the app can serve up the best recipes that consumers can make based on what they have in the kitchen (aside: this is how Singapore noodles and omelettes were born), while also minimizing trips to the grocery store and using up ingredients while they’re still fresh. Once cooking has begun, users can use the new Home Connection functions in the Chefling app to adjust temperature, mode, and timing of all relevant smart home appliances to match the recipe instructions.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Up Next

'Venom' movie: Everything you need to know
jbl link view review feat
Product Review

The JBL Link View makes Google Assistant look and sound even better

The JBL Link View is a Google Assistant smart speaker with a screen. It can play YouTube videos, help you cook, or just show you the weather. Sometimes it’s just easier to see and scroll.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
voice assistants hacked adverserial attack birds chirping alexa 40613997082 93926548db k 1
Smart Home

Research finds the sound of chirping birds can be used to hack Alexa

Your voice assistant may not be as safe as you think it is. According to researchers in Germany, the Alexas, Siris, and Assistants of the world can be hacked with manipulated audio files that hide hidden commands.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
what to expect from google october event 2018 home hub leak front1
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub reportedly drops next week. Here’s what we know

In another barrage in the hotly competitive smart speaker market, Google is expected to unveil the final version of its Google Home Hub at its hardware event in New York City next week. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Clayton Moore
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tech Connect
Smart Home

Forget Alex Trebek -- let Alexa emcee your next game night with these 24 skills

If you're looking to get more use out of your Amazon Echo device, there are lots of games to play with Alexa. From storytelling games to trivia to games for kids, these are some of the best skills to make Alexa more fun.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
mattamy homes ecobee partner ecobee3 the best of
Smart Home

Ecobee is getting installed in all of Clayton’s new prefab homes

Even prefab homes are getting smarter: Effective immediately, Clayton, one of the nation's largest prefabricated home builders, will include Ecobee3 Lite smart thermostats in all new units.
Posted By Denny Arar
how to pre order new amazon echo devices show 2018
Smart Home

Here are the five new Amazon Echo devices that drop next week

Shipping begins next week on five new Amazon devices, including the Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Echo Sub, and an Alexa-enabled smart plug. Here's a bit more about each device, as well as cost and how to buy.
Posted By Clayton Moore
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

Reasons not to mount a TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We've got a list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
best bed sheets sheetset
Deals

How to choose the best bed sheets: Price, fabric, and color

To help you choose the best bed sheets for your price range, aesthetic, and sleeping style, we review the key factors to look for as well as the distinguishing features of today’s best online bedding retailers.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

With the new Echo Dot getting a boost in sound, the Dot might be all you need

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
best smart outdoor lighting philips hue
Smart Home

Philips Hue bulbs can now seamlessly synchronize with Siri Shortcuts

As of iOS 12, Philips Hue smart lights work with Siri's Shortcuts app. This app replaces Apple's Workflow and allows users to link multifunction routines together to perform complicated tasks with a single phrase.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
cinder grill indiegogo files for bankuptcy dd2eeeyl53m6hi4fejyy
Smart Home

Cinder Grill creator files for bankruptcy, leaves backers in the cold

Cinder Grill promised to grill food to perfection. Now the company behind it has filed for bankruptcy, leaving the nearly 1,000 people who invested more than $550,000 into the smart grill high and dry.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
my amazon wish list roomba
Smart Home

For a floor that needs cleaning, these are the best Roombas to fit your budget

What Roomba model is best for your house? Our list of the best Roomba robovacs will cover different prices, the top smart features, and which bot is right for your floors. Check out the top models for more information.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
swann security cameras national crime prevention month
Smart Home

Swann tackles crime prevention with two new security cameras

Swann is introducing two new Wi-Fi connected security cameras for indoor and outdoor use to help you keep your home safe. The cameras come just in time for National Crime Prevention Month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger