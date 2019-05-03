Digital Trends
Home Depot has taken up to 43% off on small kitchen appliances including air fryers, multi-cookers, coffee makers, and immersion blenders for Mother’s Day.

We’ve found the best discounts on Home Depot small kitchen appliances for the Mother’s Day Sale. Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $45 or more qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Whether you’re buying Mother’s Day gifts or looking for new or upgraded small kitchen appliances for your kitchen, these five deals can help you save up to $86.

Modernhome Premium Digital Air Fryer  — $25 off

home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals premium digital air fryer 5 8 qt 1700 watt life
Air frying cooks food faster and with less fat than deep frying.  Modernhome’s Premium Digital Air Fryer’s 5.8-quart capacity is the right size for a large family, and its 1,700-watt heating element reaches 400 degrees in seconds. You can do more than fry food with the Modernhome appliance; fans circulating hot air can also bake, roast, and grill favorite dishes. Touch-controls on the Air Fryer let you adjust time and temperature while food is cooking while the illuminated LED displays the remaining cook time.

Normally priced at $100, Modernhome’s Digital Air Fryer is just $75 during Home Depot’s Mother’s Day Sale. If you want a powerful air fryer large enough to feed a hungry crew, take advantage of this awesome price.

KitchenAid 4-Quart Multi-Cooker — $70 off

home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals candy apple red aid 4 quart multicooker life
KitchenAid’s 4-quart Multi-Cooker is also available in Onyx Black and Stainless Steel, but Candy Apple Red adds an appealing shot of color to a kitchen counter. The Multi-Cooker’s precise temperature control can be programmed for up to 12 hours of cooking. You can use this single appliance for 11 cooking modes: risotto, rice, sear, saute, simmer, soup, yogurt, boil/steam, slow cook high, slow cook low, and keep warm. The circular digital display on the cooker’s side includes simple step-by-step instructions, temperature, and remaining cooking time.

Usually $250, the 4-quart KitchenAid Multi-Cooker is on sale for $180. If you’re looking for a versatile and convenient digital cooker for mom, this is a chance to buy an attractive appliance at an equally attractive price.

Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker — $24 off

home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals cuisanart 12 cup coffee machine 750x500
A new coffee maker can make the difference between a so-so cup and tasty morning rocket fuel. The Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Maker is a high-quality coffee machine with fully automatic 24-hour programmability so you can set it up for the next morning before you leave for work. When you can’t wait for your first cup, Cuisinart’s Brew Pause feature gives you plenty of time to pour your coffee before the full brew is finished. When you only want a few cups, the Cuisinart’s 1-4 cup brewing feature can make a smaller pot and reduce waste.

Regularly priced $80, the Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker is $56 during the sale. If you’re shopping for a new coffee maker for Mom or yourself, now could be the time to snap up this machine at a nicely discounted price.

Keurig K-Select Single Serve Brewer in Matte Black — $30 off

home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals keurig k select single serve brewer in matte black 750x500
With K-cups available in what seems to be an endless variety, a high-quality Keurig machine is in order. The K-Select Single Serve Brewer is Keurig’s latest addition to its lineup. Use the buttons on the upper right front of the machine to choose from 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 10-ounce, and 12-ounce cups and touch the Strong Brew button if you prefer a cup with more strength and intensity. The 52-ounce removable water reservoir is easy to fill and large enough that you won’t need to fill it often.

Ordinarily $130, the K-Select Single Serve Brewer is $100 during this sale. If Mom likes a variety of coffees and prefers to brew one cup at a time, she’ll appreciate this gift, and you’ll appreciate the price break.

Swiss Diamond Jet Mix Immersion Blender — $86 off

home depot small kitchen appliance mothers day deals swiss diamond jet mix immersion blender 750x500
Instead of the usual $200 price, The Swiss Diamond Jet Mix Immersion Blender runs at your choice of 8,000 or 14,000 RPM settings, powered by 600 watts. The Jet Mix includes blades for mincing, whisking, beating, mini chopping, and multi-purpose blending. A protective silicone blade guard means you won’t scratch your cookware and the blender’s ergonomic grip with a one-finger trigger adds to your comfort while using this versatile powerhouse.

Home Depot cut the Swiss Diamond Jet Mix Immersion Blender’s price 43% for the Mother’s Day Sale, reducing the price from $200 to only $114. If you’re looking for a versatile and powerful immersion blender as a gift or for your own use, this is a super discount.

