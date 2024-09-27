 Skip to main content
This GE countertop ice maker is WiFi and voice-enabled for $449 — usually $599

A woman preparing to get ice from a GE Profile Opal 2.0.
While it’s convenient to have an ice maker built into your refrigerator, there are times when you need way more nuggets and chips than a fridge-style maker can whip up. Fortunately, you can buy dedicated ice makers that sit on a counter, plug in, and produce the cold stuff. Since it’s the kind of appliance every household needs, families looking for premium ice production should take a look at the following offer we came across while looking through Amazon deals

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $450. At full price, this model sells for $600. 

Why you should buy the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker

The GE Opal is designed to provide ice fans with the utmost convenience. It produces nuggets, one of the best ice shapes, from compacted ice flakes. The Opal sets up fast and can start producing ice in 10 minutes or less. With a capacity of 38 pounds of ice per day and up to 1.6 pounds per hour and a storage drawer that holds up to 3 pounds of ice, you’ll never run out of ice when you need it most. 

Thanks to the Opal’s integration with the SmartHQ app, you’ll also be able to control your ice maker using your phone or tablet. Schedule ice-making, check the device status, and even call up Alexa or Google Assistant (check out our list of the best Amazon Echo deals!) for voice-assisted ice-making fun! And because this GE product has a removable water tank, you won’t have to worry about hooking up a water line to produce ice. 

Maintaining the GE Opal is a breeze. We recommend cleaning it every so often, and you can even purchase additional GE water filters and cleaning kits for the Opal. With its compact dimensions and lightweight design, finding a home for the Opal on your kitchen counter is easy, and it’s just as simple to stow away when not being used. 

This Amazon markdown on the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker won’t last forever, so now is the perfect time to buy. You can save $150 when you order the Opal on Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the early Prime Day deals we’ve been finding!

