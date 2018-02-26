Google Assistant will soon let you set Routines to help optimize your life

Share

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Google Assistant is getting better at assisting you with each passing week. Ever since the A.I.-powered helper stole the show at CES 2018 in January, it’s been proving that it’s a force to be reckoned with in the smart assistant realm, and the latest useful feature to be added to Assistant’s arsenal is called Routines.

As the name suggests, Routines will let you string together a number of actions with just one command. They’re similar to Apple HomeKit Scenes, or IFTTT commands. Soon, for example, when you say, “Hey Google, I’m home,” you’ll be able to trigger Assistant to turn on the lights, share home reminders, play your favorite music, set your thermostat, and more. And if you can use four words to do what would normally require multiple commands (or physical actions), why not take advantage?

While it’s not yet entirely clear when these Routines will be making their debut, Google notes that they’ll be here “in the coming weeks.” A total of six routines that can “help with your morning, commutes to and from work, and evening at home” will be made available. The Routines will work on both your Google Home smart speakers and your Assistant-enabled phone for maximum efficiency.

Google Home will soon also gain support for location-based reminders, something that was previously exclusively a phone feature. But now, your smart speakers will be able to receive and interpret those commands as well. For example, if you need to buy eggs at the grocery store, just ask Assistant on the Google Home, and once you’re at the market, Assistant on your phone will send you a reminder.

All of these new features follow a slew of improvements and integrations that Assistant has already announced in 2018. On Monday, Google also announced that Actions on Google will soon support 16 languages, and that Actions will have better geo capabilities and Android app integrations.

“With more languages, more features, and closer integrations with phone makers and carriers, the Assistant is getting better for you,” Google noted in a blog post. And from what we can see, as Assistant gets better, so, too, will your life.