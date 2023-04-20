 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Your Google smart home devices just got a lot less talkative

Jon Bitner
By

Smart assistants are an indispensable part of any smart home, making it easy to give hands-free commands and control a variety of gadgets. Google is looking to further streamline the performance of its smart assistant, with the expansion of chime alerts to cut down on how talkative your Google Nest gadgets are when responding to instructions.

For example, after asking Google to turn on a fan, you’ll now be able to hear a quick chime to confirm the assistant has heard your instructions. Previously, confirmation would come in the form of a short sentence, such as “OK, turning on your fan.”

A person standing in a living room while looking at a Google device.

It’s a minor change, but if you give frequent voice commands to your Google devices, it should make the process more streamlined than ever before. Carrying out multiple commands in a row was often bogged down by an overly talkative assistant. However, with the new ability to enable chime alerts, you should be able to zip from one voice command to the next without any delay.

Related

This function already exists for smart lights, and Google will be expanding chime alerts to the following products over the next several weeks:

  • Outlets
  • Switches
  • TVs
  • Speakers
  • Fans
  • Blinds
Related Videos

This update is said to have been inspired by the Google Nest community, along with feedback from internal testing — so if you have any suggestions on how to improve the feature, be sure to check out the official Google forum post. The team is currently looking for ways to expand and enhance the use of chimes, and this could be a great chance to bring your Google Nest ideas to life.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner

Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on various websites beyond Digital Trends, including Slickdeals, TheGamer, and AndroidPolice. He holds a degree in Biology and previously worked as a Medical Editor before joining the gaming industry.

When not playing video games, he can be found mountain biking, hiking, or checking out the latest series on Netflix.

Google partners with ADT to launch new smart home security system
Google and ADT collaboration.

Google has partnered with ADT to bring its lineup of smart home gadgets to a new DIY home security system -- ADT Self Setup. The unique package allows you to choose from a variety of Google devices to add to your home, all of which offer full support for the new ADT+ smartphone app.

The goal of the collaboration is to offer the customer service and security of ADT with the premium products developed by Google. The ADT Self Setup system can be modified to include the Nest Cam, Nest Thermostat, Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Doorbell, and several first-party ADT products like the ADT Motion Sensor and ADT Smart Home Hub.

Read more
Why you should be using Google Home Routines
The Google Nest Hub Max.

If you’ve finally jumped into the smart home world by picking up a Google Nest Hub or other Google Home-compatible gadgets, you might think setting up Routines is something to postpone until you become an expert. After all, coming to terms with your new smart home might take a few days -- and Routines can often sound like a complex feature that’s best saved for a rainy day.

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Routines are shockingly easy to use, and they allow you to harness the full power of your smart home. Here’s a look at what Routines are, how they work, and why you’ll want to start using them as soon as possible.
What are Google Home Routines?

Read more
What is Google Home?
Image of Google Home, 16:9 scale

Google Home is at the heart of Google’s smart home ecosystem. From video doorbells and security cameras to smart thermostats and smart speakers, Google Home gives you the versatility needed to control everything in your house. There’s a lot of nuance to the system, but getting started is simple -- just download the Google Home app to your smartphone, sync a compatible device, and you’re ready to start optimizing your daily routines.

Here's a closer look at everything you need to know about Google Home.
What is Google Nest, and how does it work with Google Home?

Read more