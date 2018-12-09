Digital Trends
Smart Home

Google Store sale is on now through December 24!

Denny Arar
By

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 may be history, but fans of Google (a.k.a. Alphabet) hardware including the popular Google Home Hub, Pixel 3, and 3XL mobile phones, still have lots of deals in store — the Google Store, that is.

Starting today and continuing through Christmas Eve, Google is putting a slew of stuff in its online emporium on sale. And to encourage buying these bargains as holiday presents, the store now lets you add custom messages on Google-branded greeting cards to accompany your gift — available on purchases from the U.S. store only.

Got specific products in mind? Here are the details.

From today through December 22, you get $100 off the Pixel 3, bringing it down to $700 from its standard MSRP of $800, and a savings $150 off the Pixel 3XL, so you can snag the regularly priced $900 phone for $750. Both phones have earned high marks in our mobile phone reviews and can be used with the mobile carrier of your choice. The Pixel deals end sooner, so if phones are on your list, take advantage of the deals while they last.

The bulk of the sale applies to Google’s range of products that can add comfort, security, and convenience to your home. The Google Home — Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo — and Nest thermostat and security camera products. From today through December 24, you can save $30 on Google Home, $50 on Google Home Max, $20 on the Google Home Hub, and $10 on the Chromecast Ultra streaming device.

Also through December 24, Google is also offering several “better together” deals for people who purchase a Google Home Hub and one of several additional products.

google home hub review 1
Greg Mombert/Digital Trends

Specifically, you get $100 off a Hub bought with either a Nest Indoor Camera, Nest Outdoor Camera, Nest IQ Indoor Camera, Nest IQ Outdoor Camera, Nest Learning Thermostat (our top pick in a recent thermostat roundup), Nest Thermostat E, or Nest Hello, Google’s recently launched smart doorbell.

Not to rain on Google’s holiday parade, but the Google Store was already offering $80 off Google Home Hub bundles before the sale. But hey, the extra 20 bucks is $20 more in your pocket. And it’s worth noting that Google recently announced a number of functional enhancements to the smart home features of Google Assistant, most of which relate to Google Home products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $750 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018
Up Next

Get some bang for your buck with these Nintendo Switch console deals at Walmart
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator
Product Review

Spacious and intuitive, Samsung's Family Hub makes the case for the smart fridge

Samsung's 28-cubic-feet Family Hub fridge aims to not only keep your food cool, but also be the brains of your home via a large computer screen on the outside panel door. Just how smart is it?
Posted By Joni Blecher
tank vs tankless water heaters 67037021 heater in bathroom
Smart Home

Tank vs. tankless heaters: Why tankless is not always the best choice

Tank vs. tankless water heater: Which is better? While some people think tankless is the better choice, that's not always the case. Here, we lay out the pros and cons to each, so you can make a more informed decision when shopping around.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
apple homepod grovemade stand silveraluminum 720x463 01f40651 4ff7 4738 81c8 5ad2078f1f1e
Home Theater

A year after U.S. release, Apple HomePod aims for success in China

Approximately one year after the Apple HomePod launch in the U.S., consumers in China will be able to buy Apple's smart speaker in early 2019. Customers cannot pre-order the HomePod, but the device product page details its audio technology.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nest security camera hacked flaw intro 1385155726
Smart Home

Man claims hacker talked to him through his Nest security camera

An Arizona man claims a white hat hacker was able to communicate with him through a hacked Nest Cam IQ internet-connected security camera and warn him about a vulnerability in the device.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
black friday amazon device deals fire tv cube hands free with alexa and 4k ultra hd
Smart Home

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube gets intercom-style Alexa Announcements feature

Owners of the Amazon Fire TV Cube can now use the media streaming service with Amazon's one-way intercom feature called Alexa Announcements to broadcast messages to other Alexa devices in their home.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Ring video doorbell
Deals

Keep an eye on things with the Alexa-enabled Ring video doorbell, now only $93

Smart home devices like the Ring video doorbell make it easier to keep an eye on your castle right from your smartphone – no matter where you are. If you want to smarten up your home security, here's how you can grab a Ring doorbell on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
led light bulbs c by ge launch 1
Smart Home

The C By GE Smart LED Bulbs Work Seamlessly With Google Home

The Smart Light Starter Kit contains a smart lightbulb and a Google Home Mini. For those seeking to try out smart lights in their home, it's a great option and is currently on sale for just $35 through Google.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
senic nuimo click review feat
Product Review

The Nuimo Click’s self-powering control convenience is cool but costly

Smart home devices might be clever, but needing your phone to use them is not. Senic’s Nuimo Click is the set of physical buttons that your smart devices are missing. But these smart, self-powered buttons aren’t cheap.
Posted By Simon Cohen
amazon crowdsourcing alexa answers echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Amazon starts crowdsourcing Alexa’s answers. What could go wrong?

Amazon announced a new resource for its Alexa voice assistant. Alexa Answers is an invitation-only program to which select Amazon customers will be invited to supply brief answers to questions that Alexa was asked but couldn't answer.
Posted By Bruce Brown
connectsense smart outlet 2 1
Smart Home

ConnectSense’s next plug iteration makes a home smart without a hub

The newest smart outlet in the ConnectSense line of smart home products not only provides a dual plug but can also operate independently of a smart home home, allowing users to control devices directly through an app.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Instant Pot asparagus
Product Review

Putting on the grits with the Instant Pot pressure cooker

If you want to dip your toe into the low-temperature waters of sous vide, the Anova precision cooker is a good way to start. It has a robust app and an easy-to-use interface that just may convert you to a whole new way of cooking.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
get cooking with this amazons choice instant pot model hero 800x533 c
Smart Home

Instant Pots! Get your Instant Pot! 5 models are on sale now at Amazon

Consumers win big when Amazon pops deals on popular products like Instant Pots. Five Instant Pot models on sale range from $30 to $60 off. If you've been waiting to buy an Instant Pot for a holiday gift, this could be the time.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Best Washer Dryer 2017 Samsung FlexWash
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell smart home devices
Deals

Best deals on home security cameras to save you from package thieves

Home security camera systems can help keep your home and your family safe. Amazon's deals on Blink security cameras and Ring Video Doorbells also help you save money on devices you can access regardless of your current location.
Posted By Bruce Brown