Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 may be history, but fans of Google (a.k.a. Alphabet) hardware including the popular Google Home Hub, Pixel 3, and 3XL mobile phones, still have lots of deals in store — the Google Store, that is.

Starting today and continuing through Christmas Eve, Google is putting a slew of stuff in its online emporium on sale. And to encourage buying these bargains as holiday presents, the store now lets you add custom messages on Google-branded greeting cards to accompany your gift — available on purchases from the U.S. store only.

Got specific products in mind? Here are the details.

From today through December 22, you get $100 off the Pixel 3, bringing it down to $700 from its standard MSRP of $800, and a savings $150 off the Pixel 3XL, so you can snag the regularly priced $900 phone for $750. Both phones have earned high marks in our mobile phone reviews and can be used with the mobile carrier of your choice. The Pixel deals end sooner, so if phones are on your list, take advantage of the deals while they last.

The bulk of the sale applies to Google’s range of products that can add comfort, security, and convenience to your home. The Google Home — Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo — and Nest thermostat and security camera products. From today through December 24, you can save $30 on Google Home, $50 on Google Home Max, $20 on the Google Home Hub, and $10 on the Chromecast Ultra streaming device.

Also through December 24, Google is also offering several “better together” deals for people who purchase a Google Home Hub and one of several additional products.

Specifically, you get $100 off a Hub bought with either a Nest Indoor Camera, Nest Outdoor Camera, Nest IQ Indoor Camera, Nest IQ Outdoor Camera, Nest Learning Thermostat (our top pick in a recent thermostat roundup), Nest Thermostat E, or Nest Hello, Google’s recently launched smart doorbell.

Not to rain on Google’s holiday parade, but the Google Store was already offering $80 off Google Home Hub bundles before the sale. But hey, the extra 20 bucks is $20 more in your pocket. And it’s worth noting that Google recently announced a number of functional enhancements to the smart home features of Google Assistant, most of which relate to Google Home products.