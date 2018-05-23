Google’s mini-golf pop-up event in NYC highlights its smart home products

Share

In a bid to raise awareness for its smart home products, Google is launching a pop-up event in New York City aimed at showing off some of the best features of its smart home devices. But this pop-up is a little different than others you may have seen. Why? Well, because it’s a mini-golf course.

Each hole on the course will represent a different room in the home, so you might have a hole for the kitchen and one for the bedroom. As you make your way through the course, Google says that you’ll be able to interact with the Google Assistant to see just how the products can help you in your day-to-day life.

At the event, guests will be able to play mini-golf, win prizes, take photos, and enjoy a sweet treat, according to Google.

Specifically, Google wants to highlight the Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, and Nest products. Nest, in particular, has a growing slate of devices, including security cameras, locks, thermostats, and more. In general, Nest smart home products have been getting some pretty rave reviews — the Nest Hello Doorbell scored a hefty 9 out of 10 in our review, while we gave the Nest Secure security system a still very respectable 8 out of 10.

The pop-up itself will launch on Wednesday, May 30, and will close on June 4, so if you’re in the New York City area and want to check it out, you’ll have a few days to make that happen. Even if you don’t live in New York City, however, you may still be able to check out the pop-up at some point — Google says that the pop-up will be taken on the road. It’ll be available in Chicago from June 14-17, Los Angeles from June 30 to July 5, and Atlanta from July 26-29.

This isn’t the first time that Google has shown off its products at a pop-up event. Last year, the company set up a pop-up donut shop, where guests could step in, get some donuts, and ask the Google Home Mini a question. At the time, the Google Home Mini was a new product — so it made sense to promote it.