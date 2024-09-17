Smart lighting is one of the best ways to dip your toes into the world of smart home devices. And for those of us looking to brighten up our backyards, driveways, and patios, one of the best lighting kits for the job is the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro bundle. This IP67-rated strand of LEDs features 120 individual bulbs (and up to 200 feet of cord), and it’s one of the best Amazon deals we saw today. Right now, the Govee Lights Pro is actually part of an Amazon deal. If you purchase soon, you’ll be able to score a bundle for $790. At full price, this model sells for $850. It comes with a 200-foot strip of permanent outdoor lights and outdoor net lights.

Why you should buy the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro bundle

Whether you’re looking to add flare to the exterior of your home or much-needed security lights for a backyard space, the Govee Lights Pro kit has got you covered. These Govee bulbs use anti-glare tech to provide an improved triangular lighting effect, making it easy to experience the full breadth of illumination. Not only will you be able to choose from 75 scene modes and 16 million color options (in the Govee app), but you’ll also be able to select a color temperature between 2700K and 6500K.

Thanks to the IP67 rating of the bulbs and the IP65 rating of the control module, you’ll be able to use these Govee bulbs come rain or shine. Illuminate your home anytime, be it the dead of winter or the middle of summer. And because you’ll be working with LEDs, each bulb should last up to 50,000 hours. Installing is a breeze, too, and everything you need to get the job done (including VHB glue and clips) is provided in the box. The kit has a total of 60 bulbs, and the 200-foot spool can be trimmed to the exact length(s) you need.

You’ll even be able to pair these smart lights with popular smart home controllers for expanded automations and voice assistant controls. The Govee Lights Pro is compatible with Matter, Alexa, and Google Assistant. They come with an outdoor net light set, in addition to the 200-feet strip.

Smart lights are available from most major retailers, but this is an offer you definitely don’t want to miss. Save more than $140 when you order the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro on Amazon. We also recommend checking out some of the best Philips Hue deals if you’re looking for an alternative smart lighting brand.

Want a smart home device to control your lights with? Here’s a list of the best Amazon Echo deals.