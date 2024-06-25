Walmart dropped the price of this charcoal smoker to just $80

With the weather getting a lot nicer, now is the perfect time to get into grilling and smoking, especially if you’ve been putting it off due to the cold of the winter. While smoking and grilling can get quite expensive, especially if you get some of the higher-end gear, there are a lot of great budget options for you to dip your toe in. One great example is the BBQ smoker grill from Gymax, which usually goes for $130 but has been discounted to just $80 at Walmart, meaning you can check out the whole process without having to spend a ton of money.

Why you should buy the Gymax 3-in-1 Vertical Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

One of the great things about this BBQ smoker grill from Gymax is that it’s versatile, and you can use it for a lot of different things. For example, you can use the bottom half on its own as a fire pit or a griller, so you don’t even need to use it as a smoker if you don’t have a need for it. If you do want to use it as a smoker, then you can add the second half for an enclosed area and then a grill on top of that with its own lid for a second enclosed area. Essentially, you can smoke two different things at the same time if you want to, and the quick-access doors let you see what’s going on inside with relative ease.

Another big plus is that the lid comes with its own thermometer, so you don’t have to constantly keep opening it up to see how things are going, which can actually affect the smoking or grilling quite adversely. The versatile design also gives you the option to add hooks to the lid, so you can hang stuff to be smoked rather than resting it on one of the two grill plates, so you aren’t stuck with just one way of smoking. You do get a smaller vent, which you can use to control the heat inside the smoker, again saving you the trouble of having to open the lid or a door to bring the temperature down.

Overall, the Gymax 3-in-1 Vertical Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill is an excellent device, especially since the discount from Walmart puts it at just $80, giving you a great opportunity to try out smoking without spending a ton of money. That said, if you’d still like to check out something a bit different, you can take a look at some of these other great grill deals.

