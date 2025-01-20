Hatch Restore 3 review: deeper sleep, better mornings MSRP $170.00 Score Details “The Hatch Restore 3 makes tiny adjustments to become one of the best smart alarms on the market.” Pros Minimalist design

Easy to control

Heaps of customization options

Streamlines sleep and sunrise routines Cons Expensive

Paid membership feels necessary

Table of Contents Table of Contents New and improved design Just as customizable as ever Dreaming of a lower price tag Verdict

Like a fine wine, the Hatch Restore lineup has grown better with time. What started as a great idea with the original Hatch Restore became something more functional with the Hatch Restore 2 — and now, with the Hatch Restore 3, it’s one of the best smart alarm clocks money can buy. The Hatch Restore 3 makes subtle changes to its predecessor’s design, offering a new button that also functions as a dial, making it easier to control the action than ever before.

However, the biggest problem from the Hatch Restore 2 returns for the Hatch Restore 3 — a hefty price tag. Many of its best features are also locked behind a monthly subscription, which can quickly add up if you plan on keeping it on your nightstand for several years. But if you’re seeking a smart alarm clock with the best features, a striking design, and plenty of customization options, the Hatch Restore 3 is hard to beat. With the ability to help you unwind at night then wake up refreshed in the morning, it’s a better bedside companion than your smartphone — which can be disruptive and significantly impact your sleep schedule.

New and improved design

At its core, the Hatch Restore 3 is all about optimizing your sleep and wakeup habits by creating various Routines. For example, at night I have the smart alarm clock play a smooth jazz piano soundscape while I’m reading. Once I’m ready to sleep, I can tap a button to activate my Sleep Routine — changing the music to a serene Barcelona Nightscape. In the morning, I’m greeted by a light that slowly grows stronger alongside a gentle alarm. I’ve found it to be a welcome addition to my nightstand, and its updated design makes it easier to use than the older Hatch Restore 2.

The Hatch Restore 2 was a good-looking device, and the Hatch Restore 3 doesn’t mess with its format too much. The most dramatic change is the Big Button. Found on top of the device, this can be pressed or rotated to adjust your volume or jump through different activities. When I’m ready to start my Unwind routine, I can press this button to start. Then, when I’m done listening to my jazz piano and reading a book, I can press the button again to activate my Sleep Routine. The button is easy to see and is large enough that I can simply swing my arm across the bed to hit it — much like you would a Snooze button.

You can also rotate the Big Button to adjust the Hatch Restore 3 volume levels. It took me a few minutes of adjusting to find the right setting, but the Big Button makes it easier than ever to quickly customize the Restore 3’s performance.

Other buttons include a Swap Button that lets you move through steps in your Unwind routine (Unwind routines can include steps for meditations, soundscapes, and more), a Pause button, an Alarm Toggle to activate or deactivate your morning alarm, and a Light Button that’s used to sync with Bluetooth or reset your device. You can also tap the face of the device to reveal the time, which is displayed towards the bottom of the Restore 3.

All these physical buttons allow you to rapidly adjust your settings or move through your Routines without any fuss. And since you’ll likely be using the Hatch Restore 3 in a dim room, the large buttons are more than welcome.

Just as customizable as ever

The Hatch Restore 3 is loaded with functionality. It can change its color to help you unwind. It can play soundscapes or music. It can run mediation sessions. It’s a dimmable clock. And, of course, it’s an alarm. And while there seems to be a lot going on with the device, the Hatch Sleep app makes it easy to customize all these different features.

To be clear, some of these features are more useful than others. For example, I’m not interested in sitting through a meditation session before going to sleep. And some of the soundscapes are slightly grating rather than relaxing. But each user will have their own preferences, and having all these options ensures you’ll find something that fits your needs.

It’s also nice that you can add different steps to each of your Routines. For example, you can have an Unwind routine start with soothing music as you get ready to sleep, then roll into a guided meditation. You have to use the Hatch Sleep app to create all these routines, but once created, they can all be activated using the Hatch Restore 3 without the need for your smartphone. And that’s a big appeal of the Restore 3 — being able to put your smartphone away before going to sleep.

If you think you’ll be overwhelmed by all the options, fear not. When you first launch the smartphone app, you’ll get a list of six steps walking you through all its functions. After running through these steps (which only takes a few minutes), you’ll be an expert.

Some menu screens are bloated and cumbersome to search, but the selection is incredibly robust. One minor quirk is that the app often makes you scroll through several options before accessing a “See More” button, which loads the entire library. But once you’ve loaded into this screen, everything is neatly organized into groups like Soundscapes, Music, ASMR, and Mindfulness.

Dreaming of a lower price tag

The Hatch Restore 3 is great. Its price tag is not. You’ll drop $170 on the device alone, then you’ll want to snag a Hatch+ membership to unlock its best features. This costs $5 per month and gets you a growing selection of sounds, meditations, sunrises, and more. Without membership, your catalog is radically reduced. That means you’ll be spending an extra $60 every year to use your Hatch Restore 3 — and it’ll quickly add up.

Compared to other smart alarm clocks, like the Echo Spot and its $80 price tag, the Restore 3 is clearly billed as a premium option. And it certainly is — in fact, I’d say it’s one of the best smart alarm clocks of 2025. But the ongoing fees can quickly add up, and it’s hard not to feel like it’s a bit more expensive than it should be.

Verdict

If your sleep and rise routines need a refresh, the Hatch Restore 3 is an excellent choice. Yes, it’s expensive and the ongoing Hatch+ membership can be pricey, but anyone with troublesome sleep habits will find the device to be an excellent companion. Not only does it look great, but it’s easy to use and customize, thanks to an upgraded array of buttons and a simple smartphone app. You might need to explore its catalog for a while to find the best soundscapes, lights, and meditations for your preferences, but its impressive lineup of content and premium design make this the smart alarm clock to beat.