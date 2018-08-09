Digital Trends
Smart Home

Here’s the story / of HGTV / and how it outbid Lance Bass for this Brady house

Clayton Moore
By

Former ‘N Sync member Lance Bass had to say Bye, Bye, Bye to his dream of buying one of the world’s most iconic houses when HGTV outbid him for the Studio City, California, house featured in the sitcom The Brady Bunch. Bass announced on Twitter recently that he had the winning bid, only to be informed shortly after by the agent representing the estate that another corporate buyer wanted the house “at any cost.”

David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery, Inc., which recently bought out HGTV, announced the news on a company earnings call.

“One of our projects for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call,” Zaslav said. “You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California. I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can. More detail to come over the next few months, but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history.”

So far, the purchase price hasn’t been disclosed but the 2,500-square-foot home had been listed at $1.85 million, despite coming under threats of demolition just a few years ago. The home, which sits on a 12,500-square-foot lot, previously sold in 1973 for $61,000, a year before the popular television series wrapped.

hgtv brady bunch house

Bass has been extremely good-natured about the rebuff, jousting with HGTV on Twitter and will reportedly meet with the television program producers to potentially be a part of the restoration program.

“HGTV??!” he wrote. “Aw man. I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again.”

To its credit, HGTV sent the love right back.

“Aww, thanks @LanceBass,” the company wrote. “Consider yourself officially part of the HGTV bunch! Yours truly, HGTV (aka The Lance Bass Fan Club).

While the enormous home’s façade is iconic, the television show itself was filmed in a studio, so the interior of the house remains unrecognizable to fans of the show. Nevertheless, in a Zillow listing, the agents for the house called it, “a perfect postcard of American ’70s style and its special culture.“

The residence is reportedly the second most photographed home in the United States behind the White House and ranks with other iconic television homes like the Full House home in San Francisco and the Mork & Mindy house in Boulder, Colorado.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to connect headphones to a TV
Up Next

These are the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays to show off your home theater
techden launches the den to reduce childrens screen time
Mobile

Can’t keep your kids off their iPads? The Den is a prison for their gadgets

The Den, created by Australia-based company TechDen, provides parents with a hardware solution to manage screen time. With the companion app, parents are able to set sessions for The Den to unlock, allowing children to use their devices.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
swann google home integrati 4k system
Smart Home

Swann adds voice for Google Assistant in multi-camera security systems

With a new feature, Swann has become the first security camera provider to enable users to see live video from home security cameras on their mobile devices or televisions via Google Assistant.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Walmart Black Friday
Emerging Tech

Walmart’s new grocery robots aim to speed up your shopping experience

Walmart teamed up with a robot shuttle system company to find a way to speed up its in-store grocery pickup service. The service will launch in one Walmart superstore later this year.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
1270412 autosave v1 2 817cqybqbfl
Smart Home

These are the best juicers to make your morning a little greener

If you get bored chomping on kale salads, you probably need a juicer in your life. Whether you're in the market for a centrifugal or masticating model, here are the best juicers out there right now.
Posted By Gia Liu, Kayla Matthews
funny things to ask alexa devices
Smart Home

Amazon still hasn’t figured out how to sell more stuff via Alexa

A new report by The Information cites sources who claim only about 2 percent of the approximate 50 million Alexa-enabled devices on the $2 billion digital assistant market have been used for online shopping.
Posted By Clayton Moore
is it safe to heat up plastic in the microwave meal container
Smart Home

Don’t put plastic containers in microwave or dishwasher, new research says

The study advises people against microwaving food in plastic containers or placing plastic containers in the dishwasher, as these habits can cause the plastic material to release harmful chemicals.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon echo spot review press
Product Review

Say goodbye to the snooze bar. Amazon's Echo Spot is an alarm clock for 2018

The Amazon Echo Spot, the newest member of Amazon’s smart speaker family, is cute, fun, and sleek. But if you use it for an alarm clock, you might want to turn off the camera. Find out more in our review.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
tiny home college 4fb3e0f1 cc05 4fe6 814e e3cc4d216a30 large16x9 ncgraphic
Smart Home

Ashland, Oregon teen builds tiny home and brings it to college

When Brayden was 13, his older sister was in the midst of applying for colleges. Observing her go through the process made the young teen realize that he needed something unique on his own college application.
Posted By Gia Liu
Amazon-owned Whole Foods
Smart Home

Amazon turns Whole Foods into a drive-through with new curbside pickup service

Amazon is launching a new Amazon Prime perk that enables Amazon Prime members to order groceries through the Prime App and pick them up at their local Whole Foods Market in as little as 30 minutes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
uber eats ando
Smart Home

Your Uber Eats delivery fee is going up (or maybe down)

Uber Eats has done away with its flat-rate $5 delivery, choosing instead to set it according to how close you are to the restaurant. Deliveries by Uber Eats will now cost between $2 and $8 per delivery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
airbnb cancels great wall of china sleepover competition contest
Smart Home

Airbnb calls off Great Wall sleepover contest after backlash

Airbnb has canceled a contest that would've given winners a free one-night stay in an open-air bedroom on the Great Wall of China. Airbnb called off the event following a backlash that started on Chinese social media.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
let amazon alexa or google assistant help you with valentines day home mutemic 1200x9999
Smart Home

A 10-step guide on Google Home setup for your new device

This device can do a whole lot, from playing music to reading the weather to controlling your smart home devices. We break down how to set up your Google Home so that you can get started your new device.
Posted By Gia Liu
idevices thermostat familyroom right cooling
Smart Home

iDevices Thermostat now compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

The iDevices Thermostat now works with voice requests from Google Assistant. Check or set your iDevices Thermostat with questions such as, "Hey Google, what's the thermostat set to?" or "OK Google, set the temperature to 75 degrees."
Posted By Bruce Brown
what is airbnb
Smart Home

What is AirBnb? Here’s all you need to know about being a guest or host

What is Airbnb? Here's everything you need to know before you book your stay or list travel accommodations on the popular homesharing site, which has had its fair share of controversy since its inception in 2008.
Posted By Kailla Coomes