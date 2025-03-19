Home Depot shows off new smart home products arriving later this year

Home Depot today revealed four new products joining its catalog later this year, including a new smart bulb and a robust smoke alarm from Ring and Kidde. However, none of these upcoming devices will be compatible with Hubspace — Home Depot’s user-friendly smart home platform. Despite the omission, there’s still a lot to look forward to at the retailer.

The most exciting product of the bunch is a collaboration between Ring and Kidde. First debuted at CES 2025, the Kidde Smart Smoke & Smart Combo Alarm with Ring Technology will be arriving exclusively at Home Depot this April. The two devices are designed to detect smoke three times more precisely and up to 25% faster than the competition.

Recommended Videos

Once an issue is detected, you’ll get real-time notifications via the Ring app. You also won’t have to worry about the grating low-battery chirping, as Ring will send you an in-app alert when it’s time for a replacement.

Home Depot also revealed the EcoSmart Universal Select Light Bulb. Designed to work with any wattage light fixture, it simplifies the process of finding a smart bulb for your home. It also lets you choose from six different shades of white, with brightness adjustable up to 1250 lumens.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If you find the world of smart lights a bit overwhelming, this is an excellent place to start. It’s expected to launch by the end of April.

Beyond smart home devices, the Cedar exterior stain color from BEHR will be available on March 19. BEHR named it the 2025 Exterior Stain Color of the Year, and it’s a solid choice for decks, fences, and other outdoor surfaces that need a durable finish.

Then, in June, Home Depot will carry the Makita MAKTRAK Tool Storage System, which features a horizontal-based design and dual hinges for easy access. It’s a convenient and portable way to carry all your tools. So if all your gear is currently stashed haphazardly throughout the garage, consider giving it a closer look.