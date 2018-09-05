How to clean a cast-iron skillet and prevent rust

Share

Cast-iron skillets have become a choice kitchen gadget for many because of their durability and versatility. Some have cast-iron skillets that were passed down to them after their relatives used them for generations to make foods ranging from cornbread to fried chicken. Cooks also love cast-iron because it tends to maintain heat better than other materials like aluminum and stainless steel. This makes cast-iron ideal for browning and searing.

Another huge benefit of cast-iron is that it develops a natural, non-stick surface over time. This “seasoning” develops as molecules from fats and oils polymerize and form a thick coating made from the polymerized triglyceride molecules. Many cast-iron pans on the market now-a-days come pre-seasoned. When you buy a pre-seasoned pan, the manufacturer treats it with a baked-in, food safe oil before you receive it. But, if you purchase an uncoated, unseasoned cast-iron skillet, you’ll need to season it yourself. This involves a process where you treat the pan with oil, heat the oiled pan in the oven on 375 degrees for about an hour, turn off the heat, and then let the pan cool in the oven.

Because of the seasoning on cast-iron, and because the material is also prone to rust, you have to be meticulous when it comes to cleaning your cast-iron skillet. We created a guide on how to clean a cast-iron skillet using our own experiences, plus a few suggestions from the books Stir. Sizzle. Bake: Recipes for your Cast Iron Skillet by Charlotte Druckman and Cook it in Cast Iron: Kitchen-tested Recipes for the One Pan that Does it All by the Editors at America’s Test Kitchen.

How to clean a cast-iron skillet

Things you’ll need:

Paper towels

Cooking oil (i.e. vegetable oil, shortening, or flaxseed oil)

A soft bristle brush, a fruit and vegetable scrub brush (a Japanese tawashi), or a sponge with a scrubber side

Soap

Water

Kosher salt or sea salt (optional)

Step 1: Remove food from your skillet. While your skillet is still warm, use a paper towel to wipe out as much food and residue as possible from your cast-iron pan.

Step 2: Remove caked-on food particles. To remove stuck on food bits, sprinkle kosher salt in the skillet and wipe it with a wet paper towel. The salt will help scrape off the food without damaging the pan or the seasoning. Rinse all of the salt out of the skillet with hot water. Then, using more hot water, clean your warm pan with a soft brush, sponge, or tawashi. Avoid using cold water on a hot pan. You can use a very small amount of soap, but make sure to rinse your pan thoroughly and remove all of the soap residue.

If you can’t remove the caked on food by hand, you can boil water in your cast-iron skillet on the stove to help loosen the food particles.

Step 3: Dry the skillet. Use a hand towel or paper towel to completely dry the skillet. It’s a good idea to place the skillet in the oven or on the stove over low heat to dry.

Step 4: Oil the skillet. If your skillet has cooled down, place it on the stove over medium-low heat to warm it back up. Add about a teaspoon of your preferred cooking oil to your warm cast-iron skillet. Rub it around the inside of the pan with a paper towel to spread it and remove any excess. Repeat this process again. Your pan should look dark and shiny, but you should not see beads of oil or excess oil residue.

Step 5: Cool the pan. Allow your skillet to cool completely on the stovetop or on a heat-safe surface.

Step 6: Store your pan. Do not put any other pots, pans, lids, or other items inside of the skillet during storage.

Tips: