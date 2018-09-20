Here’s how to pre-order everything Amazon announced today

Share

Amazon spent Thursday bombarding us all with new internet-connected devices designed to insert voice assistant Alexa into just about every part of your daily routine. If you honestly can’t wait to get your hands on them all, well, that’s a bummer because most of them aren’t available yet. You can prepare yourself by placing a pre-order so all of your favorite new gizmos show up on your door step on launch day, though.

Amazon Echo Dot

The new Echo Dot somehow manages to be smaller and louder. Amazon gave it a new fabric design much like the larger Echo, plus a 1.6-inch driver that makes the speaker 70 percent louder and clearer. The device is officially available October 11, but you can pre-order it through Amazon for $50.

Amazon Echo Plus

Amazon is rolling out a new Echo Plus that is basically just a redesign that brings the device more in line with what the rest of the Echo devices now look like. It gets a little smaller but doesn’t appear to have many other changes. The new Echo Plus drops on October 11 for $150. You can pre-order through Amazon and get a free Phillips Hue Smart Bulb (or get it without the bulb for the same price).

Amazon Echo Show

The Amazon Echo Show hasn’t caught on quite the way the smart speakers have, but that didn’t keep Amazon from giving it a refresh. The latest model has a 10-inch screen and improved speaker. It’s available to pre-order for $230 through Amazon and comes with a free Phillips Hue Smart Bulb. It will arrive on October 11.

Amazon Echo Input

One of the new devices announced, the Echo Input is Amazon’s answer to Google’s Chromecast. It plugs into an existing speaker — either via 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth — to add Alexa functionality. It will retail for $35 and you can sign up to receive an email from Amazon when the product is available.

Amazon Echo Sub

If you already have an Amazon Echo, the Echo Sub is an add-on made especially for audiophiles. The subwoofer will make your music-listening experience all the better. It’s available for pre-order through Amazon for $130 and will arrive on October 11.

Amazon Echo Link and Link Amp

Another offering for audio lovers, the Amazon Echo Link and Link Amp are designed to integrate Alexa and other modern features into your existing stereo system. The Echo Link will sell for $200 and the Link Amp will go for $300, but neither are available for pre-order just yet. Amazon will email you when they are available.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon introduced its own Smart Plug, which instantly integrates with Alexa to allow you to control the outlet with voice controls. It is available for pre-order through Amazon for $25 and will arrive October 11.

Amazon Fire TV Recast

The Amazon Fire Recast is a rethinking of Amazon’s set-top box. This device plugs into an antenna and allows you to record shows so you can watch them at any time while at home or while on the go. The DVR starts at $230 for 500GB. A 1TB version is also available for $280. You can pre-order through Amazon and receive it on November 14.

AmazonBasics Microwave

Filed under, “Sure, why not?” is the new AmazonBasics Microwave. It’s just your standard microwave, though it is compatible with Amazon Echo devices so you can use voice controls with it. You can pre-order it through Amazon for $60 and it will arrive on November 14.

Amazon Echo Wall Clock

The Echo Wall Clock is a wall clock that works as a companion for your Amazon Echo devices. It displays the time, plus any timers or reminders that you have set through your Echo device. It’s not yet available for pre-order, but you can sign up to be notified when it is through Amazon. It will retail for $30.

Ring Stick Up Camera

The Ring Stick Up Camera is a very simple redesign of one of Ring’s existing security devices. It now comes with a 1080HD camera and a new body design. The camera, which is available in wired and battery-powered versions, will retail for $180. You can pre-order it through Amazon and receive it on October 18.

Echo Auto

The Echo Auto is Amazon’s attempt to get its voice assistant out of your home and into your car. It plays through your car speakers and gives you hands-free control over your phone. The device will sell for $50 when it is available later this year (no release date provided yet) but you can request an invitation to pre-order it through Amazon and get it for $25.