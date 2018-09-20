Digital Trends
Smart Home

Here’s how to pre-order everything Amazon announced today

AJ Dellinger
By
how to pre order new amazon echo devices smart plug 2018

Amazon spent Thursday bombarding us all with new internet-connected devices designed to insert voice assistant Alexa into just about every part of your daily routine. If you honestly can’t wait to get your hands on them all, well, that’s a bummer because most of them aren’t available yet. You can prepare yourself by placing a pre-order so all of your favorite new gizmos show up on your door step on launch day, though.

Amazon Echo Dot

how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018

The new Echo Dot somehow manages to be smaller and louder. Amazon gave it a new fabric design much like the larger Echo, plus a 1.6-inch driver that makes the speaker 70 percent louder and clearer. The device is officially available October 11, but you can pre-order it through Amazon for $50.

Amazon Echo Plus

how to pre order new amazon echo devices plus heather gray kitchen

Amazon is rolling out a new Echo Plus that is basically just a redesign that brings the device more in line with what the rest of the Echo devices now look like. It gets a little smaller but doesn’t appear to have many other changes. The new Echo Plus drops on October 11 for $150. You can pre-order through Amazon and get a free Phillips Hue Smart Bulb (or get it without the bulb for the same price).

Amazon Echo Show

how to pre order new amazon echo devices show 2018

The Amazon Echo Show hasn’t caught on quite the way the smart speakers have, but that didn’t keep Amazon from giving it a refresh. The latest model has a 10-inch screen and improved speaker. It’s available to pre-order for $230 through Amazon and comes with a free Phillips Hue Smart Bulb. It will arrive on October 11.

Amazon Echo Input

how to pre order new amazon echo devices input 2018

One of the new devices announced, the Echo Input is Amazon’s answer to Google’s Chromecast. It plugs into an existing speaker — either via 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth — to add Alexa functionality. It will retail for $35 and you can sign up to receive an email from Amazon when the product is available.

Amazon Echo Sub

how to pre order new amazon echo devices sub 2018

If you already have an Amazon Echo, the Echo Sub is an add-on made especially for audiophiles. The subwoofer will make your music-listening experience all the better. It’s available for pre-order through Amazon for $130 and will arrive on October 11.

Amazon Echo Link and Link Amp

how to pre order new amazon echo devices link amp 2018

Another offering for audio lovers, the Amazon Echo Link and Link Amp are designed to integrate Alexa and other modern features into your existing stereo system. The Echo Link will sell for $200 and the Link Amp will go for $300, but neither are available for pre-order just yet. Amazon will email you when they are available.

Amazon Smart Plug

how to pre order new amazon echo devices smart plug 2018 1

Amazon introduced its own Smart Plug, which instantly integrates with Alexa to allow you to control the outlet with voice controls. It is available for pre-order through Amazon for $25 and will arrive October 11.

Amazon Fire TV Recast

how to pre order new amazon echo devices fire tv recast cube hdtv antenna

The Amazon Fire Recast is a rethinking of Amazon’s set-top box. This device plugs into an antenna and allows you to record shows so you can watch them at any time while at home or while on the go. The DVR starts at $230 for 500GB. A 1TB version is also available for $280. You can pre-order through Amazon and receive it on November 14.

AmazonBasics Microwave

how to pre order new amazon echo devices basics microwave 2018

Filed under, “Sure, why not?” is the new AmazonBasics Microwave. It’s just your standard microwave, though it is compatible with Amazon Echo devices so you can use voice controls with it. You can pre-order it through Amazon for $60 and it will arrive on November 14.

Amazon Echo Wall Clock

how to pre order new amazon echo devices clock 2018

The Echo Wall Clock is a wall clock that works as a companion for your Amazon Echo devices. It displays the time, plus any timers or reminders that you have set through your Echo device. It’s not yet available for pre-order, but you can sign up to be notified when it is through Amazon. It will retail for $30.

Ring Stick Up Camera

how to pre order new amazon echo devices sucb3 b531c82a 153a 46a0 93f0 0c66bbf98adf

The Ring Stick Up Camera is a very simple redesign of one of Ring’s existing security devices. It now comes with a 1080HD camera and a new body design. The camera, which is available in wired and battery-powered versions, will retail for $180. You can pre-order it through Amazon and receive it on October 18.

Echo Auto

how to pre order new amazon echo devices auto lifestyle 1

The Echo Auto is Amazon’s attempt to get its voice assistant out of your home and into your car. It plays through your car speakers and gives you hands-free control over your phone. The device will sell for $50 when it is available later this year (no release date provided yet) but you can request an invitation to pre-order it through Amazon and get it for $25.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Volkswagen shows us the workaholic side of its modern-day classic van
alexa echo fire tv amazon 2018 devices event
Smart Home

That's a lotta Alexa. Amazon drops smart subs, plugs, even a microwave

Amazon's hardware announcement likely means a whole bunch of new Amazon Alexa gadgets. From a microwave to stereo equipment, here are our guesses on which devices we'll see, which could total as many as eight.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kim Wetzel
Wearables

WatchOS 5 comes with tons of new features -- here are our favorites

Months after Apple announced its latest software at WWDC, you can now download WatchOS for the Apple Watch. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Walmart associate uses new VR training system with Oculus GO
Virtual Reality

Walmart stocks its stores with VR training for its employees

Walmart will begin rolling out virtual reality training experiences to all of its stores this year with the power of Oculus Go. More than 6,300 stores will receive the new technology, helping the company train its employees.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Movies & TV

Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot gets its first, creepy teaser

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing and hosting a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and the show now has its first, creepy teaser.
Posted By Rick Marshall
TAP System TAP Strap Wearable Keyboard
Computing

Tap Strap wearable keyboard gains support for VR applications

TAP System's wearable keyboard gains support for virtual reality, now compatible with Windows Mixed Reality, Oculus Rift, and HTV headsets. Type and tap for up to eight hours in VR without needing to look at a physical keyboard.
Posted By Michael Archambault
robot jellyfish patrol coral reefs jellyfishrobot
Emerging Tech

Robot jellyfish could be used to patrol fragile coral reefs

Could schools of robotic jellyfish soon be patrolling the world’s oceans, monitoring fragile environments such as coral reefs? A team of United States researchers certainly thinks so.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the fbi wants you to reboot your router insecure getty
Computing

Wi-Fi vulnerability could allow attackers to steal your data on unencrypted sites

A 20-year-old security flaw in the design of the Wi-Fi standard and how computers communicate using the transmission control protocol could allow hackers to perform a web cache poisoning attack to steal your data and login information.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
instagram profile
Social Media

Instagram could separate hashtags for less annoying posts

Just what features will Instagram add next? One enthusiast reverse engineered the app to uncover several potential features the app could be testing, including a dedicated spot for hashtags and geofencing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
canon powershot sx70 hs announced top hires copy
Photography

Canon crams more resolution and speed in the 65x zoom PowerShot SX70 HS

The new Canon PowerShot SX70 HS keeps the same notable 65x zoom lens, but adds resolution, speed, and 4K video while lightening the camera body. The bridge camera is a much-needed update to the 4-year-old SX60 HS.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
New Echo Show
Smart Home

Amazon ups its smart home game with a new Echo Show, microwave, and clock

Amazon revealed a whole bunch of new smart home products at its annual hardware event in Seattle this week including a redesigned Echo Show, a smart microwave, a new security platform, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Apple's T2 Coproccesor
Computing

Documentation shows data recovery possible for Macs with T2 coprocessor

New documentation from Apple shows that data recovery is indeed possible for Macs with T2 Coprocessor thanks to internal diagnostics software, giving users of the 2018 MacBook Pro new hope in the event of a system failure.
Posted By Michael Archambault
spam making comeback macbook gmail on bed night
Computing

Smart Reply not smart enough? Desktop Gmail users can soon opt out

Google will soon give desktop Gmail users the ability to opt out of Smart Reply. If you'd prefer to compose a short email the old-fashioned way, you can do so without seeing the auto-generated suggestions in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Daredevil
Movies & TV

'Daredevil' season 3 arrives next month, promises to 'let the devil out'

Season 3 of Daredevil will premiere October 19 on Netflix, so here is everything we know about the next set of adventures featuring Marvel Comics' man without fear before the third season's debut.
Posted By Rick Marshall
robot skins inanimate objects yale skin
Emerging Tech

Versatile robotic skin gives stuffed horse, other inanimate objects some giddyup

Researchers at Yale University have developed a new sensor-packed robot skin that can be wrapped around inanimate objects, such as toys, to transform them into functioning robots.
Posted By Luke Dormehl