Ikea and NASA are partnering on furniture that’s out of this world

Setting up Ikea furniture may be difficult, but it’s not rocket science … or is it? Thanks to a new collaboration between NASA and the Swedish furniture store, the two challenges may not be so different after all. Ikea is now “looking into how a Mars habitat can become more like home,” so that one day, if we do leave this planet, we’ll be able to set up cheap, mass-produced furniture on new horizons, too.

In order to determine how best to create a Mars-ready home, an Ikea team is spending three days at MDRS Habitat in Utah, which the company describes as “a confined spacecraft-like environment that simulates the experience of outer space.” It’s no joke — NASA’s own astronauts spend up to three years in this habitat in order to ready themselves for space travel.

