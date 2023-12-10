The cheapest robot vacuum and mop combo worth buying today

Cleaning a home can be daunting, especially at the end of a long work day. While a robot vacuum won’t put toys away or organize your cupboards, it can help keep the floors clean and clear of dust, and even better, the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 can also mop. 2-in-1 robots are becoming more common these days, and we’re happy to see that they’re having a lot of great deals, such as this one from Best Buy that lowers the price from the usual $350 down to $280. That’s a significant $70 discount on an automated cleaning solution that handles both dirt and small debris, and moping up your floors and keeping them clean, so it’s worth grabbing if you’ve always wanted a robot vacuum at a budget price.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo i5

The vacuum part of the Roomba Combo i5 is very powerful and comes with a 4-stage cleaning process that ensures it will pick up everything off the floor. It has two rubber brushes that adjust for different floor types, so even if you have hardwood and carpet, the Roomba Combo i5 can manage both just fine. The rubber brushes also help in dealing with pet hair, so if you have pets or you yourself have long hair that you sometimes find in random spots, this vacuum should be perfect for you.

As for the mopping part, you can go with an iRobot-approved cleaning solution, or you can fill the tank with water. Either way, the switch from vacuum to mop is pretty simple, and the mop comes with a microfiber cloth that’s specifically made for dealing with things like footprints. It’s also pretty smart since it can map out your home automatically, after which you can give it specific commands to clean specific rooms or areas or even stay out of them altogether. Also, you can upgrade it in the future with a compatible self-cleaning base rather than putting down a considerable amount right now from the get-go.

Overall, the iRobot Roomba Combo i5 is a great 2-in-1 robot vacuum combo, and if you want an entry-level robot vacuum, the deal from Best Buy that brings it down to $280 makes this the perfect option. That said, if you’d still like something a bit different, there are some other great robot vacuum deals you can take a look at.

Editors' Recommendations