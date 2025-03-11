iRobot reveals gigantic lineup of affordable Roomba robot vacuums

iRobot is one of the most popular manufacturers of robot vacuums, and its lineup is about to grow much more enticing. Several new models will be up for presale on March 18 — all of which feature prices under $1,000. That makes them affordable alternatives to expensive options like the Roomba Combo 10 Max or Roborock Saros 10R, both of which carry hefty price tags of around $1,500. This is the largest product launch in the history of iRobot (featuring eight products), and it’s designed to offer a solution for every budget.

The most expensive of the bunch is the Roomba Plus 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock. Designed with dual rotating mop pads that can swing outward, 70 times more suction than the older Roomba 600 series, and a LiDAR system that should deftly maneuver your home day or night, it looks like a well-equipped robot for $999.

It should be highly automated, too, thanks to a dock capacity rated for up to 75 days of auto-emptying and four weeks of mop pad cleaning. Coupled with the ability to automatically pick the right settings for the dirt levels in your home, it’s built to be incredibly hands-off. It doesn’t appear to do anything revolutionary, but it’s hoping to provide shoppers with excellent performance at a price point below the competition.

iRobot is also introducing the Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock. It carries an $800 price tag, though it ditches the swinging mopping pad and loses a few other niceties in the process. But if you’re looking to save a few bucks while still getting a powerful robot capable of both vacuuming and mopping, it’s certainly worth a closer look.

The other products in the lineup clock in with prices below $500 and are aimed at budget-conscious shoppers who don’t need the firepower offered by the 505 and 405. Here’s a full look at the lineup and their prices.

Roomba 105 Vac Robot — $299

Roomba 105 Vac Robot + AutoEmpty Dock — $449

Roomba 105 Combo Robot — $319

Roomba 105 Combo Robot + AutoEmpty Dock — $469

Roomba 205 DustCompactor Vac — $449

Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo — $469

Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock — $799

Roomba Plus 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock — $999

These upcoming robot vacuum and mop combos weren’t the only big reveals from iRobot, as the company also announced that changes are coming to the iRobot Home companion app. It’ll now be easier to control your devices or create cleaning schedules. You can also monitor devices in real time.

Presale for all these Roomba products will be available on March 18 on the iRobot website. Be sure to cross shop with our list of the best robot vacuum and mop combos, which covers products of various price points.