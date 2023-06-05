 Skip to main content
This Roomba robot vacuum and mop bundle is $500 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The iRobot Roomba S9+ on a hardwood floor with the Roomba Braava robot mop.

Why solely seek out robot vacuum deals when you also have a hard floor to mop, right? That’s why we’ve picked out this awesome deal at Best Buy on the iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle. Usually costing $1,449, you can buy the duo for $949 so you’re saving a huge $500 off the regular price. If you’re serious about getting your home floors and carpets cleaned without you having to put as much effort in, you’re going to love it. Here’s all you need to know about the deal including the all-important buy button.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba S9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop bundle

Seeking out one of the best robot vacuum mop combos might seem like the logical option usually, but when this iRobot Roomba S9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop bundle is on sale, that makes sense too. Combined, they’re the dream team of clean according to iRobot.

Imprint Link technology means that the two devices can team up to vacuum and then mop automatically in perfect harmony so your home gets a thoroughly comprehensive clean. The s9+ has 40x the suction power of its predecessors with its 3-stage cleaning system able to lift, loosen, then eliminate any debris or pet hair from deep within the carpets. It automatically increases suction as needed, while its PerfectEdge technology has advanced sensors that team up with a specially designed Corner Brush so every part of your home is tackled well.

The Braava Jet m6 then performs a similar role on your hard floors. You can tell it where and when to clean or leave it to work automatically. A precision jet spray tackles sticky messes or kitchen grease well, with both devices learning the layout of your home and reacting accordingly.

It’s possible to use voice commands or the iRobot Home app to control the two devices, or via Smart Mapping, the robots learn where to avoid with you able to easily allocate Keep Out Zones such as pet feeding areas. The app will even suggest personalized schedules that will work well for you. You won’t even have to worry about dirt disposal too often either with the s9+ able to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Ideal for anyone with a busy lifestyle and a home that needs regular cleaning, the iRobot Roomba S9+ robot vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop bundle is normally priced at $1,449. Today, you can buy it for $949 from Best Buy making it a great proposition for anyone who’s sick of cleaning up themselves.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
