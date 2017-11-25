You don’t need a smart bulb if you have the Kleverness smart light system

Smart lights don’t have to depend on smart bulbs — that is, not if Kleverness is in the picture. The latest innovation in smart home solutions, Kleverness allows customers to fully automate their home lighting systems and control everything remotely, all without modifications or expensive bulbs. Promising easy, do-it-yourself installation and an accessible price point, this may just be the smart home device of the future.

While many other smart lighting products require complicated rewiring and quite a bit of brand-new hardware, Kleverness claims to require nothing of the sort. All you need is the Klever hub, which serves as the central command center for all your connected devices, and then a Klever switch, dimmer, or outlet. From there, you can control various lights or electrical appliances using nothing but your smartphone. And thanks to the companion app, you can also monitor energy consumption on each switch, dimmer, and outlet, helping you to save money on energy bills.

Because Klever devices rely on radio frequency repeaters for their tech, there’s no need for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections. You can set your lighting preferences from anywhere using your smartphone, smartwatch, tablet, desktop, or laptop. Each switch and dimmer from the Klever line has a 45-meter connectivity radius, and each Klever Hub can support up to 512 devices, so you can get away with just having one.

Klever devices also claim to use AI technology to learn your light use schedules, so if you take a vacation, Klever can turn your lights on and off to make it seem as though you’re at home. You can also dictate your own lighting schedule by way of the Kleverness app, so the lights are always on by the time you get home, or are slated to go off once it’s bedtime.

And to ensure that your new smart lights can play nice with your other smart products, Klever notes that its devices work with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

You can pre-order Kleverness now on Kickstarter for the early bird price of $87, which includes a Klever Hub and a Klever switch or dimmer. Delivery is expected in May 2018.